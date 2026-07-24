"Can't Let This Go On Like This": Supreme Court To Centre On NEET Paper Leak Row

The Supreme Court today told the Centre to put an end to the "series of errors" surrounding the NEET-UG examination and sought details on its plans to shift to computer-based testing.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, while hearing the NEET paper leaks issue, told the Centre that they would be monitoring the issue "very closely" and would follow it up regularly.

"Please tell us what you are doing to shift completely to an online mode. Please tell us how you will protect data when we shift to computer-based testing...We will see to it that everything is institutionalised," it said.

To this, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta - who is representing the Centre - said that the government is going 10 extra miles to address the issues for children. He also sought some more time to place before the court a "holistic view".

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"We cannot let this go on like this," the top court said.

The court has listed the matter on August 3.

This comes amid the ongoing student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar - led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) - who have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leaks. Earlier this week, a series of violent clashes took place on the streets of Delhi - when the CJP began a 'Chalo Sansad' march to the Parliament, leading to injuries to both protesters and police. The Delhi police fired tear gas and baton-charged the protesters during the clashes.

While protesters alleged brutal police action, the cops maintained that they exercised restraint and only acted to maintain law and order.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk had also been on hunger strike since June 28, demanding Pradhan's resignation. On July 18, he was removed from the protest site and taken to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors flagged his deteriorating health. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, soon moved the Delhi High Court, alleging negligence at the government-run facility. After two days of hearing, the court allowed him to be shifted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital - where he broke his fast today.

Centre to tighten law against paper leaks

The central government is planning to further tighten the existing laws against paper leaks and cheating, sources told NDTV.

According to sources, the government is planning amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and a Cabinet meeting slated for today is likely to approve it. A provision for setting up fast-track courts to try paper leak cases may be added to the law, sources said.

Both the jail term and monetary penalties for those involved in the paper leaks are also likely to increase, sources added.