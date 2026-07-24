Paper Leak "Students' Issue, Shouldn't Be Politicised": Assam Minister

Members of the Croacroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest in Guwahati on Wednesday over the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleging that the Centre had failed to ensure a fair examination system for students.

Gathering in the city with placards and slogans, the protesters said the demonstration was aimed at seeking justice for students affected by the controversy.

A young protester said the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was at the heart of the protest, alleging that the Union Education Minister had repeatedly failed to put in place a system that students could trust.

"This is a peaceful protest. We are demanding accountability from the government and justice for the students. That is why we are here," he said.

Another protester accused the government of failing to take responsibility for the paper leak.

"We are here peacefully protesting against a government that is refusing to take responsibility for the blunder it has caused. We are here to demand justice for the students. That's all," she said.

Later in the day, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu responded to the protest while speaking to reporters at the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati. Without commenting directly on the CJP's demand, Pegu said political parties were free to pursue their own ideology but maintained that the NEET-UG paper leak should not become a political issue.

"Political parties have their own ideology and they are free to act accordingly. But this is a students' issue and it should not be politicised," the minister said.

Pegu said the investigation into the paper leak was being conducted on priority and that several arrests had already been made. He said those involved would be prosecuted through a fast-track court and assured that no one found guilty would be spared.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on the matter, the minister said the government was committed to ensuring justice for students and bringing everyone responsible for the leak to book.

He also noted that the NEET re-examination was conducted smoothly after the controversy and said subsequent national-level examinations, including the UPSC examination, had passed off without any major issues. According to him, additional safeguards introduced after the leak had strengthened the examination process.

The protest concluded peacefully, with CJP leaders reiterating that they would continue to raise the issue until those responsible for the paper leak were held accountable.