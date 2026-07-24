Japanese Man Didn't Speak To His Wife For 20 Years. The Reason Was Unexpected

A remarkable story from Japan that captured global attention nearly a decade ago continues to fascinate people for its unusual twist and emotional ending. In 2017, an 18-year-old man made an unusual appeal to a television show in Hokkaido, asking for help with a family problem that had lasted for most of his life. Although his parents had lived together for nearly 20 years, he had never seen them have a proper conversation.

The request sounded almost impossible to believe, but it was true. For two decades, Okuo Katayama and his wife, Yumi, shared the same home, raised three children and ate meals together. Yet they barely exchanged a meaningful word.

The silence was not caused by a bitter argument or betrayal. Instead, it had a surprisingly simple explanation.

According to The Straits Times, Mr Katayama stopped speaking to his wife because he was jealous of the attention she gave to their children. Reports said he would usually respond to Yumi's attempts to speak with little more than a nod or a grunt.

Unable to watch the situation continue, the couple's youngest son asked a television programme to help bring his parents together. The show arranged for the couple to meet at the park where they had gone on their first date, while their three children watched from a distance.

Breaking nearly 20 years of silence, Mr Katayama told his wife, "Somehow it's been a while since we talked. You were so concerned about the kids. Yumi, up until now, you have endured a lot of hardship. I want you to know I'm grateful for everything."

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He then admitted the reason behind his long silence.

"I was kind of... jealous. I was sulking about it. There's no going back now, I guess," he said, prompting laughter from those present when he suggested they should start talking again.

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The emotional reunion quickly went viral and touched audiences around the world, with many praising the couple's willingness to reconnect after years of silence.

The story also drew attention to changing relationship trends in Japan. Around the same time, reports cited by The Independent said some people were choosing to marry close friends rather than pursue traditional romantic relationships. A government survey released in 2017 also found that 69 per cent of Japanese men and 59 per cent of Japanese women did not have a partner.