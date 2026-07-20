Japan Gives Crypto Financial Asset Status: What It Means For Indian Investors

Japan has taken one of its biggest steps yet towards mainstreaming cryptocurrencies.

The country's parliament has passed a landmark amendment that recognises cryptocurrencies as financial assets, moving them away from a payments-focused framework and bringing them closer to the same regulatory regime that governs stocks and bonds.

The move is expected to introduce stricter insider trading rules, tighter disclosure norms, stronger oversight and tougher penalties for unregistered operators. It also paves the way for lower taxes on crypto investments and could eventually open the door for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The development has caught the attention of the global crypto industry. And while it does not immediately change India's rules, experts believe it sends an important signal to policymakers in New Delhi.

Why Japan's Move Matters

Japan has been among the earliest countries to regulate cryptocurrencies. But until now, digital assets largely came under the country's Payment Services Act.

The latest amendment shifts crypto under Japan's financial markets framework, treating it more like an investment asset than merely a payment instrument. Besides investor protection measures, the reforms are expected to align crypto taxation more closely with equities, replacing tax rates that previously went as high as 55 per cent with a flat 20 per cent over time.

For global investors, the message is clear: cryptocurrencies are steadily becoming part of mainstream finance.

No Direct Impact, But Indian Investors Still Benefit

Indian crypto investors should not expect any immediate changes in taxation or regulation.

India still taxes crypto gains at 30 per cent, imposes a one percent Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on transactions, and does not allow investors to offset crypto losses against gains.

However, industry leaders believe Japan's decision could improve the overall global crypto ecosystem. Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, says Japan's move reinforces the growing global acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a mainstream investment class.

"Japan's decision to classify cryptocurrencies as financial assets is another sign that global markets are moving toward treating crypto as a mainstream investment class rather than a speculative alternative," Patel says.

According to him, while India's tax regime remains unchanged, Indian investors could still benefit indirectly through stronger institutional participation, improved market infrastructure and deeper liquidity, leading to healthier price discovery for crypto assets.

Patel also believes the move highlights the widening policy gap between India and several developed economies. "Japan has paired stricter oversight with a more competitive tax framework to encourage innovation and capital formation. As more countries adopt similar approaches, India has an opportunity to build on its leadership in crypto adoption by creating a regulatory environment that protects investors while enabling the ecosystem to grow," he adds.

A Comparison India Cannot Ignore

For Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX, Japan has achieved in one legislative package what many large economies are still debating. "Crypto now sits under the same law as stocks and bonds, with insider trading rules, mandatory disclosures and a planned flat 20 percent tax replacing rates that ran up to 55 percent," Shetty says.

He points out another key feature that could interest Indian investors -- Japan's proposal to allow crypto losses to be carried forward for up to three years, similar to equities.

"India taxes gains at a flat 30 per cent with one percent TDS and no set-off of losses. When the world's fourth largest economy concludes that crypto is an investable financial asset deserving of parity with securities, that is a data point Indian policymakers cannot ignore," he says.

Shetty also believes deeper Japanese participation could improve global liquidity, while a Tokyo-listed spot crypto ETF in the coming years may encourage similar products across Asia.

Stronger Rules Can Build Confidence

Industry experts also see Japan's reforms as proof that stronger regulation and innovation can go hand in hand.

Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of CoinDCX, notes that the reforms will require crypto firms to register with Japan's Financial Services Agency while bringing insider trading restrictions similar to those in equity markets.

"Such developments are a net positive movement for the global crypto industry as it can bring more legitimacy and clarity, potentially attracting more institutional and retail investors and fostering a safer environment," Gupta says.

He adds that greater legal certainty benefits both investors and regulators by reducing uncertainty and strengthening confidence, while urging India to closely study the experiences of peer nations.

Dilip Chenoy, Chairman of the Bharat Web3 Association, echoes a similar view. "Japan's decision to recognise virtual digital assets as financial assets reflects the continued evolution of digital asset regulation globally," Chenoy says.

"As jurisdictions refine their regulatory frameworks, the emphasis is increasingly on balancing innovation with investor protection and market integrity."

According to Chenoy, these developments offer valuable lessons as India continues to evaluate a balanced, future-ready regulatory framework for digital assets.

Opportunity For India

Global crypto players believe India already possesses many of the ingredients needed to become a major crypto hub.

Katie Mitchell, Director of International Policy at Coinbase, says Japan's latest reforms strengthen market oversight while creating conditions for domestic industry growth.

"India, in particular, has an opportunity to build on its existing strengths. With one of the world's largest bases of crypto users and developers, India already has a strong foundation to lead the next generation of financial services," Mitchell says.

She adds that a regulatory and tax framework supporting responsible domestic growth could ensure that innovation, investment and economic value generated by the sector remain within India.

SB Seker, Head of APAC at Binance, believes Japan's biggest message lies in its tax policy. "Japan just proved that clarity and lower taxes aren't mutually exclusive with investor protection," Seker says.

According to him, the country has shown that competitive taxation can coexist with insider trading bans, mandatory disclosures and stronger market safeguards.

Seker notes that while India introduced a taxation framework for virtual digital assets in 2022, Japan's latest move demonstrates that certainty and competitive taxation can work alongside robust investor protections.

"As more G7 and Asian markets converge on this model, it's a useful signal for where the global conversation on crypto taxation is heading next, and something worth watching as India's own framework continues to evolve," he says.

