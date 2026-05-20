The Future Of Crypto In India: Regulation, Taxation, And What Lies Ahead

India's crypto story is not about survival anymore. It is about structure.

Despite a 30 per cent tax on gains and 1 per cent TDS on every trade, millions of Indians continue to buy, hold, and build in crypto. Exchanges report steady user interest. Web3 founders continue to emerge from Indian cities. Developers are building global products.

But much of this activity is happening around India, not within it. The reason is simple: regulation is still catching up.

"What is holding back broader mainstream growth is regulation," says Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder at CoinSwitch. "If regulations become more innovation-friendly, India can shift from being just a talent hub to a full-stack Web3 ecosystem."

This captures India's crypto paradox. The talent is here. The users are here. The capital interest is here. The policy comfort is not.

Taxation: Legitimised, But Costly

India's tax regime did one important thing. It acknowledged crypto as a taxable asset class. That brought legitimacy and traceability.

But it also changed user behaviour. The 30 per cent tax and 1 per cent TDS have "impacted liquidity and active trading participation," notes Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO of Unocoin.

Retail traders slowed down. High-frequency trading dropped. Many users shifted to long-term holding instead of active trading. Some serious builders and traders moved offshore where tax treatment is lighter and rules clearer.

Yet, adoption did not collapse. It matured. Users now see crypto like gold or equities -- part of a diversified portfolio, not a get-rich-quick bet.

Regulation: From Ambiguity to Oversight

India's stance is evolving. Virtual Digital Assets are now inside the tax and compliance net. Reporting norms have tightened. Exchanges follow stricter KYC (Know Your Customer) and audit standards.

But the industry is still waiting for the big document -- a comprehensive regulatory framework. "Regulation and taxation aren't roadblocks; they're foundation stones," says Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO, BitDelta.

"What we need now is clarity and guidance... a calibrated approach to TDS, well-defined tax slabs, and clear operating norms."

This is where the conversation has shifted. The question is no longer whether India will regulate crypto. It is how thoughtfully it will do it.

India's Stakes Are Higher Than Most Countries

India is not a fringe crypto market. It is central to the global conversation. Over 120 million users. Massive cross-border remittances. A deep fintech ecosystem. A young, digital-native population.

"The infrastructure, talent, and investor appetite are already here," says Edul Patel, Founder & CEO of Mudrex. "What India needs now is legal recognition of VDAs as a distinct asset class, a proportional tax structure, and a clear licensing regime."

He points out that global regulatory signals are getting stronger. Other large economies are moving toward formal frameworks. The window for India to lead rather than follow is narrowing.

What Industry Is Asking For

The ask is not deregulation, it's predictable regulation. Across voices, the demands are consistent:

Rationalise the 1% TDS to improve liquidity

Introduce tax slabs instead of a flat 30% rate

Define licensing rules for exchanges and VDA players

Provide legal recognition to crypto as a distinct asset class

Align India's approach with global regulatory standards

From Talent Hub to Web3 Powerhouse

Today, Indian developers build global Web3 products from Dubai, Singapore, and Europe. Indian founders register companies abroad. Capital flows out before it can scale locally.

As Singhal puts it, India risks remaining a talent exporter instead of becoming a Web3 product nation. A friendly framework could reverse that. Products could be built, scaled, and operated from India for global markets.

India has already taken the first step by bringing crypto into the tax net. The next step is policy maturity.

The industry is not resisting oversight. It is asking for structure. Because the users are ready. The builders are ready. The capital is ready. Now, policy has to catch up.