Scan, Pay, Forget: Is UPI Making You Spend More Every Day?

National Payments Corporation of India's UPI has turned payments into a reflex. Scan. Pay. Walk away. No counting notes. No waiting for change.

For 26-year-old Ankita Jaiswal in New Delhi, that reflex comes with a quiet worry. Follow Live Updates

Earlier, she says, a shopping trip was limited by the cash in her wallet. "If I carried Rs 2,000, I spent Rs 2,000. Today, it feels like I am carrying my entire bank balance with me. I go to buy one pair of jeans and return with two tops, a bag, and coffee."

She adds (with a smile), "Don't get me wrong. I love UPI. I will never go back to cash... I just need a way to stop buying things I don't need."

Ankita's dilemma is becoming common across cities and small towns. The shift from cash to QR has not just changed how India pays. It may be changing how India spends.

The Friction That Disappeared

Bhargav Errangi, Founder of POP UPI, puts it bluntly: impulse spending is not new. What is new is the experience of paying.

Cash required effort. Withdraw money. Carry it. Count it. Hand it over. UPI removed all of that.

"What once took physical effort now takes three seconds," he says, adding that this frictionless design is the reason India crossed 10 billion UPI transactions in a month and kept climbing.

The payment became invisible. And when the act of paying feels invisible, the spending feels lighter.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara, calls it the disappearance of the "pain of paying". Studies, he says, show people tend to spend 15-25 per cent more on digital payments than cash because the psychological barrier is lower.

Credit Facility: A Structural Shift

Through RuPay credit cards on UPI, users are no longer restricted to their bank balance as well. They can now pay even small, daily expenses on credit - groceries, cabs, food delivery - simply by scanning a QR code.

Manish Shara, CEO and Co-founder of ZET, says this is where the real behavioural shift lies. Earlier, credit cards were used for big purchases. Now, even Rs 80 tea and Rs 300 grocery bills can go on credit via UPI.

This changes spending power at the point of sale. It also means UPI is no longer just a payments rail. It is becoming a credit rail.

Savings Down, Consumption Up

This behavioural change is beginning to reflect in macro data.

India's household savings rate has fallen to multi-decade lows, while household debt has risen. Part of this is due to higher investments in financial assets. But economists also point to rising consumption across classes.

UPI's deep penetration (from metros to villages) means more people are transacting more frequently than ever before.

Small spends add up: For instance, three Rs 300 impulse buys a day translates to nearly Rs 1 lakh a year in unplanned expenses. And as there is no physical outflow of cash, the drain often goes unnoticed.

What UPI Gives That Cash Never Could

Here is the irony. The same system that makes spending easy also makes tracking incredibly easy.

Every UPI payment is logged. Timestamped. Searchable. Categorised.

Errangi argues the problem is not the data. It is the habit of looking at it.

A 10-minute weekly review of transactions can catch patterns before they become habits.

Maurya suggests a practical hack: create a separate bank account just for UPI spends, cap it at about 20 per cent of income, and set daily transaction limits. When the account runs low, spending naturally slows.

Shara adds that if people are using RuPay credit on UPI, paying dues in full and on time can actually help build a healthy credit score.

The point, all three emphasise, is not to reduce UPI usage. It is to use it consciously.

So, Are We Spending More?

Yes, in aggregate. But not because UPI made people impulsive.

It just removed resistance. It added convenience. It added access to credit. And it made payments disappear into the background of daily life.

What it also did (quietly) is give Indians the most detailed spending diary they have ever had.

Most people just haven't opened it yet. "UPI may be increasing daily spending. But it may also be the best tool Indians have to control it," says Maurya. The difference lies in a habit that takes ten minutes a week.