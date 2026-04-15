The Thesis

With Brent at $95 and US-Iran talks collapsing, InvestorAi is leaning hard into India's commodity PSU complex - the names that benefit when geopolitical risk lifts energy and metals prices. A PCR at 1.18 and VIX settling near 19 say the market isn't panicking despite Nifty shedding 208 points; this is repositioning, not capitulation. FIIs have pulled nearly ₹38,000 crore from Indian equities this month, but DIIs are absorbing the flow - and today's book is built on the names institutions are accumulating.

Where We're Concentrated

Three of five conviction names are PSU commodity plays - oil, lignite, and copper. The thesis: elevated crude and base metals sustain earnings upgrades in government-backed producers with pricing power. BankNifty's relative outperformance today (-0.55% vs. Nifty's -0.86%) confirms financials aren't the stress point - broader weakness is geopolitics-driven, not credit-driven. The hedge is domestic consumption and quality IT. This breaks if crude reverses sharply below $90 on a surprise US-Iran deal, pulling the commodity premium out from under the book.

Conviction Picks

Highest Conviction

NLC India

Lignite-to-power PSU riding the commodity supercycle; domestic energy demand insulates it from global demand weakness while $95 crude lifts the entire energy complex.

Highest Confidence

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

India's consumption engine holds pricing power as DII buying signals institutional faith in the domestic demand story, even as FIIs exit.

ONGC

Directly benefits from $95 Brent; the US-Iran breakdown extends the elevated crude environment that powers upstream earnings.

Persistent Systems

Quality mid-cap IT offering defensive positioning as FIIs rotate out of broader market; momentum models see relative strength building.

Hindustan Copper

Base metals play aligned with India's capex cycle and global copper supply constraints - a leveraged bet on the infrastructure build-out.

One Thing to Watch

Brent crude holding above $95. If US-Iran talks resume or OPEC signals supply increases, crude drops below $90 and three of five conviction names lose their tailwind.