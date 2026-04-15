Stock Market Live Updates: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open in green on Wednesday. The optimism comes after reports claiming a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran.
Earlier on Monday, both the indices witnessed a gap down opening as the first round of peace talks failed. Tuesday was a trading holiday due to Ambedkar Jayanti.
Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Stock Market Live Updates: Rupee Opens 20 Paise Higher Against US Dollar
The rupee opened 20 paise stronger against the US dollar at 93.18, against Monday's close of 93.38 a dollar.
Share Market Today: Check Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
With Brent at $95 and US-Iran talks collapsing, InvestorAi is leaning hard into India's commodity PSU complex - the names that benefit when geopolitical risk lifts energy and metals prices. A PCR at 1.18 and VIX settling near 19 say the market isn't panicking despite Nifty shedding 208 points; this is repositioning, not capitulation. FIIs have pulled nearly ₹38,000 crore from Indian equities this month, but DIIs are absorbing the flow - and today's book is built on the names institutions are accumulating.
Where We're Concentrated
Three of five conviction names are PSU commodity plays - oil, lignite, and copper. The thesis: elevated crude and base metals sustain earnings upgrades in government-backed producers with pricing power. BankNifty's relative outperformance today (-0.55% vs. Nifty's -0.86%) confirms financials aren't the stress point - broader weakness is geopolitics-driven, not credit-driven. The hedge is domestic consumption and quality IT. This breaks if crude reverses sharply below $90 on a surprise US-Iran deal, pulling the commodity premium out from under the book.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
NLC India
Lignite-to-power PSU riding the commodity supercycle; domestic energy demand insulates it from global demand weakness while $95 crude lifts the entire energy complex.
Highest Confidence
Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
India's consumption engine holds pricing power as DII buying signals institutional faith in the domestic demand story, even as FIIs exit.
ONGC
Directly benefits from $95 Brent; the US-Iran breakdown extends the elevated crude environment that powers upstream earnings.
Persistent Systems
Quality mid-cap IT offering defensive positioning as FIIs rotate out of broader market; momentum models see relative strength building.
Hindustan Copper
Base metals play aligned with India's capex cycle and global copper supply constraints - a leveraged bet on the infrastructure build-out.
One Thing to Watch
Brent crude holding above $95. If US-Iran talks resume or OPEC signals supply increases, crude drops below $90 and three of five conviction names lose their tailwind.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Lombard, Reliance Industrial Infra, 12 Others On April 15
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, GTPL Hathway, Tejas Networks, Elecon Engineering Company, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26).
Stock Market News: HSBC Flags Near-Term Risks For Auto Sector
HSBC said rising commodity costs and a likely impact on domestic demand from a macro slowdown may weigh on the auto sector in the near term.
Share Market Today: Tata Steel In Focus
Tata Steel shares may remain in focus after the European Union agreed to reduce tariff-free steel imports and impose tariffs of up to 50% on excess shipments.
Share Market Live: Stocks To Watch Today
- ICICI Prudential AMC reports a 10.4% year-on-year rise in March quarter profit, helped by robust domestic inflows
- Swaraj Engines posts 20% rise in net profit in the March quarter
- Hindustan Zinc emerges as the successful bidder for a potash and halite block in Rajasthan, with a total area of 1,841.2 hectares
- HG Infra Engineering secures order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy in Uttar Pradesh, worth about 5.19 billion rupees
No Rain, No Gain: Why Monsoon Matters To Stock Markets
Nearly two-thirds of India's cultivated land is still rain-fed. A delayed or uneven monsoon can disrupt sowing, and keep food prices elevated. Read full report here
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Markets Gain
Asian markets gained 1.7%, while Wall Street equities advanced overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, after breaking down last weekend.
Share Market News: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Opening
GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,228 as of 7:34 am. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open about 1.6% above Monday's close of 23,842.65.