Stock Market Live Updates: While US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days, investors remain spooked due to the recent strikes. However, Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Friday.
At the open, Sensex jumped 300 points while the Nifty was up 70 points. Meanwhile, the rupee opened 13 paise stronger at 95.57 against the US dollar. It settled at 95.70 a dollar on Friday. Notably, markets were shut on Thursday due to the Eid holiday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
RBI MPC Meet: Expert View By Gaurav Maheshwari
Gaurav Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Alankit Limited
"We expect the RBI Monetary Policy Committee to maintain a status quo on the repo rate at 5.25% during its upcoming review next week. While domestic economic fundamentals and corporate earnings remain resilient, recent cost-driven supply shocks-notably from escalating fuel prices and heightened global commodity volatility-are pushing retail inflation projections closer to the 5% mark. Crucially, the central bank's proactive strategy will focus on minimizing the spillover impact of these global crises on domestic inflation, shielding the local economy from imported price pressures. Given these macro challenges and West Asia tensions, a cautious, wait-and-watch approach is highly likely. For India Inc., a continued neutral stance ensures predictable borrowing costs in the short term, sustaining corporate credit momentum. However, all eyes will be on the Governor's commentary regarding structural liquidity management and any potential revisions to the FY27 growth and CPI targets."
RBI MPC Meet: Expert View By Anand K Rathi
Anand K Rathi - Co Founder of MIRA Money
RBI's upcoming Monetary Policy Committee review is expected to remain largely on expected lines, with no major surprise anticipated either on interest rates or on the overall policy stance. At this stage, the broader expectation is that the RBI will continue with a neutral stance while closely assessing the evolving global macroeconomic environment, particularly the impact of the ongoing energy-related uncertainty on inflation and growth.
The central bank will be carefully monitoring how elevated energy prices could influence inflationary pressures in the coming months. At the same time, RBI will also have to balance growth concerns, especially considering India's GDP projections were earlier estimated around the 6.9% mark. Any prolonged rise in crude oil and energy prices could potentially create pressure both on consumption and overall economic momentum going forward.
Another key area markets will closely watch will be the RBI's commentary around the rupee. With global volatility and pressure on emerging market currencies, investors will be keen to see whether the central bank hints at any liquidity or currency-supportive measures to maintain stability in the forex markets.
Additionally the revised inflation calculations, which now include a wider basket of food-related items, could also influence RBI's future inflation outlook and commentary. Therefore, while this may not be the most aggressive or event-driven policy meeting from a rates perspective, the guidance around inflation projections, currency management, and growth expectations will remain extremely important for both equity and debt markets.
Overall, it may not be an "action-heavy" policy review, but it will certainly be a closely tracked one from a macroeconomic signalling perspective.
Exoert View By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets are still trading with a cautious tone on 29 May, with Bitcoin near $73,300 and Ethereum around $2,005. The pressure is mainly coming from weak risk sentiment after the latest U.S.-Iran escalation, higher crude oil prices, continued ETF outflows, and heavy positioning in derivatives.
For Bitcoin, the 4-hour chart still looks weak. Price is trading below all major EMAs, which shows that sellers are in control for now. Immediate resistance is around $74,700, followed by the $75,900-$77,000 zone. On the downside, $72,000-$71,600 is the next important support area. If BTC fails to reclaim $74,700-$75,900, every bounce may continue to face selling pressure. The $70,000 level remains a key psychological support that bulls will want to defend.
Ethereum is also following a similar weak structure. ETH is trading below its 20, 50, 100 and 200 EMAs on the 4-hour chart. For any recovery to look convincing, ETH needs to move back above $2,040-$2,080. Until then, $1,970-$1,950 remains the immediate support
band to watch band to watch.
Oil Set For Worst Month Since 2020 as US, Iran Near Longer Truce
Oil fell as the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days, with Brent set for the biggest monthly drop since 2020 on optimism that flows through the Strait of Hormuz may resume.
Brent dropped toward $92 a barrel, down 19% this month, while West Texas Intermediate was below $88. President Donald Trump has yet to agree to the terms of the agreement, according to a person familiar with the matter, after Axios reported that shipping through the strait would be "unrestricted."
Still, Vice President JD Vance told reporters that it was too early to know "when or if" a deal with Iran would be reached. Earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said only that "the teams have been going back and forth," when pressed if an interim agreement had been clinched.
FDA's 2025 NYTS Data Highlights Decline In Youth Tobacco Use; ACHE Advocates Evidence-Based Regulation Over Prohibition
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released the raw data from the 2025 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), showing a continued decline in youth tobacco and nicotine use across the United States. The survey revealed that overall tobacco use among middle and high school students dropped to 7.5% from 8.1% in 2024, while e-cigarette use declined to 5.2%-the lowest level recorded in a decade. Cigarette smoking remained unchanged at 1.4%, and usage of nicotine pouches and other oral nicotine products also stayed low.
Following the release, experts associated with the Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment (ACHE) emphasised that balanced, evidence-based public health strategies are more effective than blanket bans in reducing youth tobacco consumption.
Dr. Anjum Datta, Member of ACHE's Advisory Board, stated that the findings reinforce the importance of combining awareness, regulation, and behavioural interventions while ensuring harm reduction opportunities for adults are not overlooked.
Dr. Dewesh Kumar of RIMS Ranchi added that well-calibrated regulations and targeted interventions can effectively protect youth while supporting adult cessation efforts through science-driven policymaking.
Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
Last night's US tech rally - Nasdaq +0.91% to a fresh record on Snowflake's AI-led beat - is the trade today. Four of InvestorAi's top six conviction names are large-cap Indian IT, and yesterday's session already gave a preview: IT and telecom led the Nifty's flat close while metals, PSU banks and power dragged. The book is positioning for global tech leadership to migrate back into Indian IT exporters, with India VIX compression and persistent DII flows providing the support.
Where We're Concentrated
Heavy in IT - TCS, Infosys, LTIMindtree and HCL Technologies cluster at the top. Secondary tilt into quality financials away from PSU banks (NBFC + insurance) and a consumer discretionary anchor. The book breaks if Brent spikes through $100 on US-Iran ceasefire talks failing - rupee weakens, FII selling accelerates, and IT loses its export-margin tailwind.
Conviction Picks
TCS
HIGHEST CONVICTION
Most direct read-through of Nasdaq's record close into Indian IT - already led yesterday's tape and carries the broadest model agreement.
Sammaan Capital
HIGHEST CONFIDENCE
NBFC long with the cleanest cross-model confirmation; sidesteps PSU bank weakness as falling VIX allows credit risk to re-rate higher.
Infosys
Adds depth to the IT thesis with the broadest US enterprise exposure - the cleanest beneficiary if the AI capex narrative widens beyond cloud.
LIC India
Insurance proxy for the same DII flow cushioning the index; gives the book financial exposure without the PSU bank drag.
Titan
Consumer discretionary anchor - defends against the FII-led rotation out of cyclicals while keeping the book tilted toward urban demand.
One Thing to Watch
Brent at $96.6 with US-Iran ceasefire extension on the wire. A clean break above $100 invalidates the IT-led tape - rupee weakens, FII selling accelerates. A fade back below $90 supercharges it.
Check Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty ended Tuesday's session largely unchanged at 23,907.2, but the broader undertone continues to remain constructive as stock-specific buying and sector rotation keep market sentiment resilient despite intermittent profit-booking near the 24,000 mark. The formation of a long upper wick near 23,983.2 reflects selective consolidation after the recent rally rather than any meaningful deterioration in trend.
Global cues remain supportive with Wall Street extending its record-setting momentum - the S&P 500 gained 0.58% while the Nasdaq surged 0.91% led by strength in technology stocks following Snowflake's upbeat outlook and easing geopolitical concerns amid reports of a tentative 60-day US-Iran ceasefire extension. Asian markets are also mirroring the positive risk appetite, with the Nikkei and Kospi trading sharply higher.
Back home, sustained domestic liquidity, improving risk sentiment and continued participation in largecaps as well as broader markets are likely to keep dips buyable. Brent crude staying under pressure near $92/bbl also remains supportive for market sentiment and inflation expectations. While GIFT Nifty indicates a subdued start, the overall bias remains positive and a decisive move above the 24,000 mark could trigger fresh momentum towards the 24,150-24,200 zone in the near term. On the downside, 23,800 is expected to act as a strong support area where buying interest is likely to emerge.
Expert View By WazirX Market's Desk
"Bitcoin trades around $73,091, holding a key $73,000-$75,000 support zone driven by long-term holder accumulation, ETF inflows, and falling exchange reserves. Meanwhile, Ethereum trades near $1,998, boosted by proposed native private transactions for enhanced user privacy and record-high staked ETH reflecting strong confidence in its proof-of-stake yield ecosystem.
Adding to this momentum, the DTCC plans to bring tokenized assets to the Stellar blockchain, marking a major step in Wall Street's use of blockchain for traditional financial markets and digital asset settlement.
Simultaneously, Gemini launched an AI-powered command center to help users track prediction market trends and event-based forecasts. Driven by these advancements, on-chain trading platforms recorded nearly $245 billion in activity, highlighting surging user participation and continued growth across decentralized trading infrastructure and digital asset ecosystems."