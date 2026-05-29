Anand K Rathi - Co Founder of MIRA Money

RBI's upcoming Monetary Policy Committee review is expected to remain largely on expected lines, with no major surprise anticipated either on interest rates or on the overall policy stance. At this stage, the broader expectation is that the RBI will continue with a neutral stance while closely assessing the evolving global macroeconomic environment, particularly the impact of the ongoing energy-related uncertainty on inflation and growth.

The central bank will be carefully monitoring how elevated energy prices could influence inflationary pressures in the coming months. At the same time, RBI will also have to balance growth concerns, especially considering India's GDP projections were earlier estimated around the 6.9% mark. Any prolonged rise in crude oil and energy prices could potentially create pressure both on consumption and overall economic momentum going forward.

Another key area markets will closely watch will be the RBI's commentary around the rupee. With global volatility and pressure on emerging market currencies, investors will be keen to see whether the central bank hints at any liquidity or currency-supportive measures to maintain stability in the forex markets.

Additionally the revised inflation calculations, which now include a wider basket of food-related items, could also influence RBI's future inflation outlook and commentary. Therefore, while this may not be the most aggressive or event-driven policy meeting from a rates perspective, the guidance around inflation projections, currency management, and growth expectations will remain extremely important for both equity and debt markets.

Overall, it may not be an "action-heavy" policy review, but it will certainly be a closely tracked one from a macroeconomic signalling perspective.