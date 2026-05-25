30 minutes ago
May 25, 2026
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are set to see a gap-up opening on Monday on the back of rising optimism of a US-Iran deal. Brent crude is now trading below $100 a barrel -- for the first time this month.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Fuel Gets Costlier By Over Rs 2, Petrol Crosses Rs 100 In Delhi
On Monday, petrol prices were increased by Rs 2.61. Diesel prices were hiked by Rs 2.71. With this, petrol will now cost Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi. Read full report here