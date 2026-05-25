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Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are set to see a gap-up opening on Monday on the back of rising optimism of a US-Iran deal. Brent crude is now trading below $100 a barrel -- for the first time this month.

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May 25, 2026 07:52 (IST)
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Fuel Gets Costlier By Over Rs 2, Petrol Crosses Rs 100 In Delhi

On Monday, petrol prices were increased by Rs 2.61. Diesel prices were hiked by Rs 2.71. With this, petrol will now cost Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi. Read full report here

May 25, 2026 07:52 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Friday (May 22), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,63,20,108.

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