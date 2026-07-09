Tihar Jail Food Spicy, Oily, Need Shrimp, Pasta: US Mercenary To Court

Citing humanitarian grounds and claiming he has been unable to eat the food served in Tihar Jail, a US man arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case has moved a Delhi court seeking permission to cook his own meals in prison.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke, a mercenary, has said the prison diet has forced him to remain on a hunger strike for over 50 days, prompting him to seek a kitchen-like arrangement with food supplies and utensils at his own expense.

In his application before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma at Patiala House Court, VanDyke, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail since April, said he has been on a hunger strike since May 6 because he is unable to consume the "spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy" food served in prison.

"The Applicant/Accused... has been constrained to remain on a hunger strike since 06.05.2026," the petition states, adding that, as an American citizen, he is "not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons".

Through his lawyer, VanDyke has claimed the prison diet has caused "severe physical discomfort" and adversely affected his health.

The petition says he has lost nearly 30 pounds (about 14 kg), developed vision problems due to inadequate nutrition, and suffered a significant decline in strength, stamina and immunity.

Calling the request a humanitarian one, his counsel submitted that the proposed arrangement is intended solely to safeguard his health while he remains in judicial custody. The plea also states that VanDyke's family is willing to bear the entire cost of the food, cooking equipment and related expenses.

The court has sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities and listed the matter for hearing on July 21.

VanDyke has sought permission to keep food items, including lentils, red meat, chicken, fish (shrimp), pasta, uncooked noodles, rice, potatoes, onions, beans, spices, bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk and bottled water. He has also requested an induction cooker, pots, bowls and a plastic chopper so he can prepare his own meals.

Arrest

The NIA arrested VanDyke at Kolkata airport on March 13 along with six Ukrainians. According to the agency, they were part of a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities against India.

Investigators have alleged that the accused maintained links with banned Indian insurgent groups, supplied them with weapons and other terrorist hardware, and provided training. The agency has also claimed the accused admitted during questioning that they were in direct contact with armed terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles.

According to the NIA, a group of 14 Ukrainians had entered India on tourist visas before travelling to Guwahati and later to Mizoram. Investigators allege they illegally crossed into Myanmar without permits, trained ethnic armed organisations and facilitated the supply of drone consignments from Europe to insurgent-linked networks.

VanDyke and the other accused have been booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including criminal conspiracy, as the agency continues its investigation into the alleged cross-border terror network.