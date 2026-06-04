Mizoram Chief Minister Rings Alarm Bell Over Growing Myanmar Refugee Burden

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has expressed concern over the increasing number of people crossing into the state from conflict-hit Myanmar, warning that the humanitarian situation is placing significant pressure on the state's resources.

Speaking to reporters in Shillong, Lalduhoma said the ongoing instability in Myanmar has led to a steady arrival of displaced people seeking shelter in Mizoram. He noted that the state may witness a further rise in refugee inflows if conditions across the border continue to deteriorate.

His remarks come as the Central Government proceeds with border fencing projects along the India-Myanmar frontier to strengthen border management and address security concerns.

Mizoram shares a long and largely porous border with Myanmar and has become a refuge for thousands fleeing political unrest and armed clashes in the neighbouring country. The state's ethnic and cultural links with communities across the border have also contributed to its role as a key destination for displaced families.

Officials estimate that more than 40,000 Myanmar nationals have taken refuge in Mizoram since violence escalated in the neighbouring nation. In response, the state government has initiated biometric registration of those taking shelter in various districts.

Border villages have witnessed significant demographic changes due to the influx. Zokhawthar, a village situated along the international boundary, has emerged as one of the main centres accommodating displaced people. While its population was below 3,000 according to the 2011 Census, the village is currently hosting several thousand refugees, creating additional pressure on local infrastructure and public services.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as concerns grow over the long-term humanitarian, administrative and security challenges arising from the sustained movement of people across the border.

India shares a 1,643-km border with Myanmar through the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.