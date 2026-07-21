Youngest Municipal Chairperson Loses No-Confidence Motion In Setback For UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) lost power in the Pala Municipality on Tuesday after CPI(M) led LDF-sponsored no-confidence motion was passed, unseating Municipal Chairperson Diya Binu Pulikkakandam, who was the country's youngest municipal chairperson.

The motion was carried with 17 votes in favour after four Congress councillors defied the party whip. In all, five members from the ruling front supported the no-confidence motion, leading to the fall of the UDF administration.

The rebel Congress councillors maintained that they had not received the party whip and said they had acted in line with the decision of the local Congress committee. They also claimed the Congress would continue to retain power in the municipality.

Reacting to her removal, Diya Binu said she accepted the democratic verdict with respect and noted that no allegations of corruption, misuse of public funds, bribery, nepotism, violation of government orders or any illegal activity had been levelled against her.

"There was not even a single factual allegation that could be proved against me. I have not compromised on integrity, violated the law or misused public money," she said.

Diya Binu said every decision she took as chairperson was guided by legality, transparency and public interest. Thanking municipal officials, employees, councillors and the people of Pala for their support, she said public office was a responsibility entrusted by the people, not a position of power.

She added that while positions are temporary, values endure and said she would continue her public life as an elected councilor committed to transparency, the rule of law and public welfare.