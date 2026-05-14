"Won't Be Intolerant, We Work As Single Party": VD Satheesan To NDTV

The 10-day wait was worth the time. At least for VD Satheesan, who was named the Kerala Chief Minister by the Congress high command on Thursday afternoon.

The 61-year-old, who has never held a ministerial position, beat competition from KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, the other contenders for the top post.

Satheesan - who enjoys massive backing from Congress workers, the public, and party cadres at the ground level - underlined that democracy involves deliberations and discussions, downplaying the delay in naming him the Chief Minister.

"Democracy is a discourse. That is happening. Congress party is a democratic party. That process has completed. They have discussed with all the MLAs and MPs, senior leaders, and they have taken a decision," Satheesan told NDTV, soon after his big elevation.

Asked about his approach to the new role, he said he will work with everybody.

"We will cooperate with all of them. I don't have any complaint with anybody. Those who criticise me, it is their right. It is their right. Not only the Chief Minister, the Opposition Leader can be criticised. They have every right," he said.

The Congress leader credited Team UDF for the party's success in the assembly polls, where it secured more than two-thirds majority (102 seats).

"I won't be intolerant," he said.

"I won't be intolerant," he repeated for added effect.

"I will hear what they are saying. If I have to correct, I will correct. They are all senior fellows," he said, sending out a message of unity.

KC Venugopal, seen as Rahul Gandhi's No. 2 in the party and a contender for the top post, expressed confidence with the party's decision.

"I am fully satisfied. I will stand with the high command decision," Venugopal, MP from Alappuzha, said after the announcement was made in favour of Satheesan.

"I congratulate Satheesan on being selected as Kerala Chief Minister, will provide all support to him and UDF govternment," he added.

The delay in Kerala over the Chief Minister's choice was reminiscent of the situation in Karnataka, where the top post became a tug-of-war between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, leading to unending friction between the two and their supporters.