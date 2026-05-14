Congress Picks VD Satheesan For Kerala, BJP Fires 'Muslim League' Jibes

The Congress' Kerala chief minister pick - VD Satheesan - invited (not unexpected) jabs from the BJP Thursday afternoon, with the saffron party labelling its rival 'the Muslim League'. The taunt was in reference to perception the choice was dictated by pressure from the Indian Union Muslim League, which is part of the Congress-led ruling United Democratic Front.

The BJP accused the Congress of having 'bowed down to the IUML' and practicing 'politics of appeasement', which is the catch-all term to criticise rivals seen as being influenced by voters from minority communities and issues relevant to them.

Satheesan was confirmed as Kerala chief minister a little past noon today, ending 10 days of suspense over the nomination.

The 61-year-old - seen as a grassroots-style leader who was critical in the Congress' emphatic win in last month's election - was seen as the underdog in this race; Lok Sabha MP and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was the favourite.

However, a combination of factors - IUML support and wariness over Venugopal having to contest a by-election within six months - meant the Congress opted for the underdog.

The Muslim League role

The IUML was arguably Satheesan's biggest backer.

The party has 22 seats, second only to the Congress' 63. In a worst-case scenario, the Congress could lose those 22 - if, for example, the IUML were to walk out over Venugopal being named chief minister - and remain above the majority mark of 71.

But it would have meant the national party loses critical on-ground support from the Muslim League, which is seen as having sway in key seats like Wayanad, which has a 45 per cent Muslim electorate and is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lok Sabha seat

READ | Satheesan, Not Venugopal. Why Congress Picked The Man It Had To.

IUML backing is also key for the Congress in multiple Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the state, meaning Satheesan had quite the powerful ace up his sleeve.

Was Satheesan named chief minister solely on the IUML's say-so? That is unlikely - doubts over the party's readiness for more elections, needed if Venugopal were chosen, would have been a factor too. But the Muslim League support was almost certainly a factor in the final decision.

That said, it is not unexpected or strange for a party to heed pressure from an ally.

IUML's nod of approval

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, IUML state chief Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal congratulated Satheesan and said his party 'fully supports the Congress' decision'. "The decision has come (and) with the people of Kerala, we also approve it. Satheesan will be able to deliver good governance,” he said, acknowledging the Congress sought IUML counsel.

But the choice has invited the BJP to fire 'Congress is Muslim Leage; taunts at its rival.

The jibe from Assam

This is not the first time the Congress has faced a 'Muslim League' jibe.

Last week AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said it had become a 'Muslim League party'. The snap came as the Congress' Pawan Khera responded to BJP criticism that most of its elected MLAs - 18 of 19 lawmakers - were from the minority community.

READ | Congress Counters 'Muslim League' Image After Assam Results

"Why have you not been able to ensure representation of both communities? Why could you not win even a few seats from Assamese areas? This shows your party has declined and turned into a Muslim League type party," Ajmal claimed.

'Muslim League' jibe history

The jibe pre-dates the Assam election.

READ | "Congress Is MMC - Muslim League Maoist Congress": PM Modi

In November last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired the same taunt after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance swept to a massive win. "Congress is MMC - Muslim League Maoist Congress..." he said, hitting out over its partnership with the Rashtriya Janata Dal of Lalu Prasad Yadav and its focus on the Muslim + Yadav community votes.

With input from agencies