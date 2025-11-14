"Congress Is MMC - Muslim League Maoist Congress": PM Modi After Bihar Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the people of Bihar broke all records following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in the state's Assembly elections. With the coalition crossing 200 seats in the 243-member Assembly, the result marks a consolidation of support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP-led alliance, eclipsing its own 2010 performance.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes:

1. This is a big win. Bihar ke logon ne garda uda diya (the people of Bihar did very well).

2. Katta sarkaar (Mahagathbandhan) will never return. Bihar voted for development.

3. We, the people of the NDA, are servants of the people. We continue to make the people happy with our hard work.

4. The whole of Bihar has told us today: once again, an NDA government.

5. When I talked about Jungle Raj, the RJD did not oppose it, but the Congress opposed it. Today I say again, the katta government will not return. The katta government will not return.

6. The people of Bihar have broken all records. I requested the people of Bihar to give the NDA a massive victory, and they acceded to my request.

7. In Bihar, the NDA has received the largest mandate since 2010. I express my gratitude and salute the people of Bihar. I bow to JP Narayan and Karpoori Thakur as well.

8. Some parties formed appeasement formula of 'MY', but this victory has cemented new 'MY' combination of Mahila and Youth.

9. There was a time when voting was restricted till 3 pm in areas affected by Naxals, but now people voted without fear.

10. I congratulate people for reposing faith in democracy and Election Commission by voting in record numbers.

11. I congratulate all NDA leaders for their wonderful work and CM Nitish Kumar for his leadership.

12. Booth capturing, violence used to be a regular affair during 'jungle raj' in Bihar elections, but now no such case takes place.

13. Bihar is the land which gave India the honour of a democracy. Today, that very land has vanquished those who tried to hurt democracy.

14. This win is for the youth of Bihar, whose future was destroyed because of Congress and those carrying the red flag (leftists).

15. Congress, RJD have not apologised to Chahti Maiyaa. How can those who call Chhath Puja as 'drama' respect the traditions of Bihar?

16. The government is striving to have UNESCO recognise the rich tradition of Chhath Puja.

17. Congress has not won that many MLAs in last 6 state polls that we have won just today.

18. Congress criticises the Election Commission (EC), complains about vote chori, and divides people on religion and caste. Congress has no positive vision for the country.

19. Congress is MMC -- Muslim League Maoist Congress. In the future, there will be a big division in Congress. RJD is stunned today. Very soon, the fight will be out in the open (between RJD and Congress). In its negative politics, Congress is negatively impacting its own allies.

20. In the next five years, Bihar will progress further. There will be new industries here. The youth of Bihar will get jobs here; we will work for it. Bihar will get investment. And will bring more jobs. There will be a push for tourism. And pilgrimages will be developed.