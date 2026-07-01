Kerala Opposition Walks Out Of Assembly Over Low Alcohol Beverage Tax Bill

The Opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Kerala Assembly in protest against the Finance Bill that proposes tax concessions for low-alcohol beverages. The walkout followed a heated exchange between the ruling UDF government and the Opposition over the manner in which the Bill was introduced, with allegations of irregularities.

Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Opposition leader K. N. Balagopal alleged that the government had bypassed established legislative procedures by introducing the Finance Bill without referring it to the subject committee. Raising a point of order, Balagopal argued that the move amounted to undermining the Assembly's functioning.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan said the Bill had been cleared after discussions in the Business Advisory Committee, in which the Leader of the Opposition had also participated.

He maintained that all procedural requirements had been followed, following which the Speaker rejected the Opposition's point of order.

The Opposition also levelled corruption allegations against the government, claiming it was attempting to negotiate with liquor companies before issuing the notification for the new policy.

It alleged that while the previous LDF government had only discussed expanding the sale of wine and other low-alcohol beverages, the present UDF government was facilitating the entry of large liquor companies into the state.

The Opposition further alleged that the Bill provides tax concessions of more than 130 per cent for low-alcohol beverages, describing the move as an attempt to promote liquor sales and alleging that it could involve large-scale corruption.

Following the protest, Opposition MLAs led by Pinarayi Vijayan walked out of the Assembly, raised slogans outside the House, saying they would continue their agitation against the government's liquor policy.

