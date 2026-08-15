Pune DINK Couple With Rs 11.5 Crore Net Worth Plans Early Retirement, Sparks Debate Online

A Pune-based couple in their late thirties has sparked a debate on social media after revealing plans to retire within the next three years despite having a net worth of around Rs 11.5 crore. The couple, both aged 38 and part of the DINK (Double Income, No Kids) community, reportedly want to step away from their demanding careers and focus on their health and personal lives. Their story was shared on X by a relative, who said the pair had spent years building wealth but were now questioning how much money is truly enough.

According to the post, the couple's assets include around Rs 3.2 crore in real estate, Rs 1.8 crore in Indian stocks and mutual funds, Rs 5 crore in US equities, and nearly Rs 1.5 crore in cash and retirement savings. Their annual household expenses are estimated at about Rs 22 lakh.

The post said the couple had initially planned to continue growing their wealth, especially as they support their retired parents. However, long working hours, constant pressure and growing health concerns led them to rethink their priorities. They now intend to work for another two to three years before retiring.

The decision has triggered mixed reactions online. Some social media users argued that a net worth of Rs 11.5 crore is more than enough for a child-free couple with moderate expenses, while others warned that early retirement requires careful planning and sustainable cash flow.

Many social media users said the couple's story reflects a growing trend of people choosing financial freedom over career growth. It resonated with those who believe that time, health and personal freedom can be more important than earning more money. The claims were shared in a social media post and could not be independently verified.