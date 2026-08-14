Gautam Adani Wants A Big Business Leader In Every City: Rajeev Khandelwal

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who serves as the host and brand ambassador for the Vande Bharatam initiative, has shared his experience and perspectives on how the movement is empowering innovators from across the country. Describing the initiative as a revolution and a transformative movement, Khandelwal highlighted how the platform is actively fostering self-reliance by bringing groundbreaking grassroots ideas to the forefront.

Khandelwal reflected on Gautam Adani's vision for national entrepreneurship. He shared that Gautam Adani frequently emphasises that India should not have just one Gautam Adani, but holds the talent and capacity to nurture an entrepreneurial leader in every city. Khandelwal commended this forward-looking vision, noting that such institutional support plays a vital role in enabling talent across the country to achieve significant growth.

Reflecting on his involvement, Khandelwal stated that the step into this ecosystem was a distinct experience compared to his career in the entertainment and glamour industry. He noted that witnessing the initiative unfold at the ground level provided him with a deeper understanding of national development, emphasising that the "Make in India" vision is a tangible reality rather than just a slogan. He expressed pride in being a part of what he describes as a historic journey toward building a stronger, self-reliant nation.

The initiative saw significant public participation right from its launch. While the organising team initially expected around 15,000 registrations, the response exceeded expectations, with over 26,000 individuals registering their ideas. Selected participants were brought into specialised bootcamps where they received training and guidance to refine their proposals before presenting them to industry leaders.

In his role as host and brand ambassador, Khandelwal described himself as a facilitator bridging the gap between emerging startups, innovators, and experienced mentors. He noted that corporate leaders, including Gautam Adani and various top executives, personally engaged with the participants to boost their morale and offer encouragement. The mentors involved expressed high satisfaction with the quality, creativity, and potential of the submitted concepts.

The proposals covered a wide range of practical solutions, focusing heavily on real-world challenges faced by farmers and persons with disabilities. The movement also recorded strong participation from women entrepreneurs. Rather than using traditional judging panels, the platform implemented a scoring system focused on mentorship and open support, ensuring every participant received constructive guidance without being subjected to harsh judgment.

A central highlight of the initiative is its approach to enterprise development. Khandelwal shared that the Adani Group maintained a clear stance not to take equity or stakes in the participating ventures, focusing strictly on providing assistance. Meanwhile, several participating mentors stepped up to directly invest in projects and become business partners with the innovators. Khandelwal added that the platform holds the potential to attract attention from major corporate houses nationwide, opening avenues for further industry partnerships and scale.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)