"Share Deep And Strong Ties With Italy": Centre On Congress' Meloni Jibe

India has stressed on the importance of "mutual respect" and "understanding" in its bilateral relationship with Italy and also acknowledged that both "share deep and strong ties", a day after Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The BJP had slammed Gandhi for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of foreign policy - with his swipe at PM Modi for hugging world leaders - and had accused the Congress MP of using "uncultured and indecent" language and lowering the dignity of the office of the Leader of Opposition.

"We share deep and strong ties with Italy, and we are committed to further strengthening this relationship. When it comes to friendship and bilateral relations between two countries, it is important that they are maintained within a framework of mutual respect and understanding," the Ministry of External Affairs said today.