Top Court Cancels Hate Speech Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Savarkar Remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed a private criminal complaint pending in Uttar Pradesh against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading communal disharmony by defaming right-wing ideologue VD Savarkar.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said the required sanction was not obtained in the matter.

"Additional Solicitor General and advocate for complainant, in the affidavit filed by UP, submits there is no disclosure of sanction. In such view of the matter, the complaint and orders passed by magistrate stands quashed," the bench said.

Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had described Savarkar as a collaborator with the British and further stated that Savarkar received pension from the British. After a criminal complaint was filed against him, a magistrate in Uttar Pradesh had issued a summons to Gandhi.

The Congress leader approached the Supreme Court, seeking the quashing of the summons.

He was facing charges under Sections 153A (promoting enmity) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a complaint filed by advocate Nripendra Pandey.

The petitioner raised a grievance over remarks made by Rahul Gandhi on November 17, 2022 during his Bharat Jodo Yatra when he referred to Savarkar as a collaborator with the Britishers.