Meet The Maharashtra Cop Whose Split-Second Response Saved Sukhbir Badal

What began as a routine VIP visit at Mata Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded turned into a security emergency on Thursday when Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal came under attack while exiting the shrine.

At the heart of the dramatic response was Police Inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre, part of the Maharashtra Police security team assigned to protect the VIP.

According to security sources, Badal arrived in Nanded at around 4:45 pm on August 12. On August 13, his programme included visits to Maltekdi, Heera Ghat and Mata Sahib Gurudwara. His security was led by an ASP-rank officer, with Punjab Police personnel accompanying him, while Maharashtra Police deployed a team including PSI/PI-level officers and 11 other personnel.

The attack took place at approximately 1:45-1:50 pm, as Badal was leaving the gurudwara.

Sources said the attacker moved towards Badal with a kirpan hidden under his shawl. Alert Kendre spotted the attacker and overpowered him before he could seriously harm the SAD leader.

According to sources the attacker aimed to stab Badal in his stomach, but Kendre's alertness averted the intended grievous assault, and Badal only got a slash on his hand.

Kendre also sustained an injury to his hand in the incident.

Inspector Kendre joined Maharashtra Police in 2001

The attacker was later identified as Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh, who worked at the gurudwara.

The assailant was subsequently detained and was taken away by cops while he chanted a religious slogan.

Moments before the incident, Badal was seen interacting with devotees, with many clicking selfies with the Akali Dal leader. He was attacked while exiting the premises.

Badal was subsequently taken to a private hospital in Nanded for medical attention.

The Maharashtra Police security team, including Kendre, is being hailed for the rapid intervention that helped prevent the assault from escalating.

The Badal family has also acknowledged and expressed gratitude to Kendre following the incident. Badal's wife, Harsimrat Kaur, visited Inspector Kendre at the hospital where he was treated for a wound on his hand.

Harsimrat Kaur thanked Kendre for his valiant effort and asked him if she could do anything for him as a gesture of gratitude. To this Kendre replied that he did his duty and that he has been trained to act in such situations.

"It's part of our training. I had a fraction of a second to react. I did my duty," Kendre told Harsimrat Kaur.

Kendre joined the Maharashtra Police in 2001 as a constable and was subsequently promoted to the rank of inspector.