"When Will You Grow Up?" BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Hug' Jibe at PM Modi

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi over his mocking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, accusing him of using "uncultured and indecent" language and lowering the dignity of the office of the Leader of Opposition.

The ruling party's attack came after Gandhi, while addressing the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention on Thursday, made light of PM Modi's handling of foreign policy, which he claimed was all about hugging leaders.

The Leader of Opposition also referred to the BJP-RSS as a "bunch of jokers" who have no understanding of India.

Hitting back, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi asked Gandhi to grow up and accused him of insulting the people of India by attacking the Prime Minister.

"Rahul Gandhi, when will you grow up? Running India requires mature leadership, not amateur dramatics. Calling a democratically elected government 'jokers and clowns' proves you are out of your depth," Joshi said.

"The Prime Minister is an elected leader. Unlike Rahul Gandhi and his family, he did not ascend through a hierarchy, nor did he rise due to family lineage or dynastic politics. The words being used, the level to which one is stooping, reflect sheer stupidity and frustration on Rahul Gandhi's part. It is this frustration that drives him to use abusive language," the minister stated.

He further added that by insulting the Prime Minister, Gandhi had insulted the people of India.

While attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, Gandhi mocked the Prime Minister's public embraces with foreign leaders and staged a hug with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on stage to demonstrate what he termed as the PM's understanding of foreign policy.

Gandhi implied that the Prime Minister oversimplifies diplomacy by focusing on symbolic gestures like hugging foreign leaders.

Dikshit then brought Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni into the exchange with a snide remark, and Rahul Gandhi played along.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh escalated the attack, calling Rahul Gandhi "mentally frustrated". He also advised Sonia Gandhi to "get him help".

"Rahul Gandhi appears to be mentally frustrated. His conduct has crossed all limits of decency. If Sonia Gandhi does not intervene and ensure that he receives appropriate help, the situation could become serious," the minister said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said Gandhi's language was contrary to the dignity expected of the Leader of Opposition.

"The kind of uncultured, obscene, and indecent language used by Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is completely contrary to the dignity of a constitutional position like that of the Leader of the Opposition," she said.

Swaraj said the country needs a Leader of Opposition who plays the role of a "constructive opposition", rather than one who engages in "cheap rhetoric for social media memes and reels".

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called Gandhi's remarks a new low in public discourse.

"Vulgar jokes targeting PM Narendra Modi ji and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, with Congress leaders laughing along, are deeply disgraceful. This is a new low in public discourse. Strongly condemn it," he said in a post on X.