Vijay Writes To PM Modi, Urges Him To Freeze Lok Sabha Seats At 543

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to effect Constitutional amendments to ensure that the strength of Lok Sabha members is made permanent at 543.

He drew PM Modi's attention to the resolution passed on August 12, 2026 by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies as well as the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women.

"The chief minister said the resolution urges that the "total number of members of the House of the People (Lok Sabha) should be made permanent at 543".

The number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to the states should be made permanent at the present level, which means the current distribution of seats among the states must be maintained, CM Vijay said, quoting the resolution.

Further, the Assembly resolution has urged the Union government to ensure that women get one-third reservation in the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha and the subsequent polls to the legislative Assemblies.

"I enclose a copy of the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. I kindly request you to consider the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and bring in necessary Constitutional amendments in this regard," Vijay said.

On August 12, it was deliberated in the Assembly that after the Census, the southern states may lose seats (if Article 81 (2)(a) covering the subject of allotment of seats was applied) as had happened in 1967 when the number of MP seats in Tamil Nadu was reduced from 41 to 39.

Any delimitation based on post 1971 population that alters the existing strength would cause lasting injustice to the Southern States which have efficiently implemented the population control programmes, achieved good economic growth, carried out proper healthcare and public welfare schemes.

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