PM Modi Honours India's Handloom Heritage On National Handloom Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of National Handloom Day, paying tribute to India's rich handloom heritage and the generations of weavers and artisans who have preserved the country's traditional craftsmanship.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions."

"Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Do share your favourite handloom products and GRWM videos using #NationalHandloomDay, which will encourage those associated with the sector," he added.

The Prime Minister's message comes a day after he called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to celebrate National Handloom Day with the same enthusiasm and spirit as Friendship Day and actively promote India's rich weaving heritage.

In a two-minute Instagram reel shared on Thursday night, PM Modi recalled the historical significance of August 7, 1905, when the Swadeshi Movement was launched against British rule, laying the foundation for the idea of a self-reliant India.

"Friends, we must not forget 7 August 1905. It was on this day that the Swadeshi movement began, with people across the country joining the struggle against British rule," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the recently celebrated Friendship Day, the Prime Minister appealed: "Just as you celebrated Friendship Day with great warmth, celebrate Handloom Day too. Celebrating Handloom Day means supporting the livelihoods of weaver families who create fabrics by hand."

He also urged people to purchase at least one handloom product and share "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos featuring their favourite handloom attire using the hashtag #NationalHandloomDay, saying every such post would honour India's skilled artisans while contributing to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening the livelihoods of weaver families.

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