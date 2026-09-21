Rohit Shetty Backs Salman Khan After His Shirtless Response To Trolls

Salman Khan had the best response to trolls, who often resort to body-shaming Bollywood actors on social media. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, the Dabangg star threw his hat, removed his jacket and took off his T-shirt to reveal a ripped physique.

His response also drew support from several celebrities, including Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia. The actor has now received support from filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

On Sunday, Rohit shared the same video featuring Salman displaying his physique in response to trolls who body-shamed him and called him “budha”. Sharing the clip, the filmmaker wrote, “Only unconditional prem for him. Dear trollers, it's done, bro.”

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also praised Salman Khan for calling out online trolls. He said the actor raised important points about paparazzi culture and the lack of basic etiquette on social media. Kunal further noted that while social media has expanded over the years, online behaviour has, in his view, fallen below basic standards of humanity.

"@BeingSalmanKhan respect. You made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow and encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta," he wrote on X.

Salman also addressed the scrutiny women often face over their bodies after pregnancy. While he did not name anyone, his remarks came shortly after his longtime friend and co-star Katrina Kaif faced online trolling over her appearance and weight gain.

The actor said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Pregnant thi toh weight gain kar liya, wapas movies mein aayegi toh fit ho jayegi. She wanted to spend time with her family."

Salman then opened up about being trolled for his own appearance and age, questioning why celebrities are constantly judged for how they look as they grow older. "Budha hogya. Of course, 60 saal ka hogaya. You can't be Maine Pyaar Kiya all the bloody time," he said.

Also Read | "Show Se Nikal Jao" Rohit Shetty Slams Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants For Not Performing Stunts