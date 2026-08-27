"Show <i>Se Nikal Jao</i>" Rohit Shetty Slams <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> Contestants For Not Performing Stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is set to bring another tension-packed episode for fans. The latest promo revealed host Rohit Shetty losing his cool and confronting contestants Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma after they refused to perform a high-altitude stunt.

The task required contestants to navigate a narrow path suspended between two high-rise buildings, which left both Harsh and Shagun nervous. Shagun broke down in tears, while Harsh stated that he was not going to perform the stunt.

After seeing their reluctance, Rohit Shetty became visibly frustrated. “Samajh ke kya rakha hai yaar tum logon ne? Chhe maale se kudne bol rahe the? Audience bhi dekh ke humko bolegi, ‘Ye kya kar rahe hain hum? 'Agar koi bhi stunt nahi karna hai toh show se nikal jao. (What do you guys think this is? You were asking me to jump from the sixth floor? Even the audience would look at us and ask, 'What are we doing?' If you don't want to perform any stunts, then just leave the show)," he told Harsh and Shagun.

Rohit further stressed that Khatron Ke Khiladi is about facing fears and performing challenging stunts. While the stunts are designed to test the courage and endurance of the participants, Rohit made it clear that they are expected to perform rather than avoid challenges.

The latest development came after Gaurav Khanna was eliminated from the show. Gaurav sustained an elbow injury during a challenge on the show and bid an emotional farewell to the show. Gaurav's departure follows Vishal Aditya Singh's elimination from the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has returned after a year-long hiatus. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the season brings together both new faces and old contestants. The lineup features popular television personalities and influencers, as well as reality stars. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colours TV. The show is also available to stream on JioHotstar.