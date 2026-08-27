<i>The Traitors 2</i>: Abhishek Malhan Reacts To Parul Gulati's Shadow Revelation

Parul Gulati's controversial shadow claims in The Traitors Season 2 have been making rounds since Shahneel Gill and Krystle D'Souza made shocking revelations. Adding to the drama, Abhishek Malhan, who was evicted from the show, has reacted to the claims.

During an Instagram livestream, Abhishek addressed the controversy and revealed that the allegations came as a shock to him. “When I found out about the controversy that Shadow had revealed who the traitor was, I was like, ‘Bro, what the hell?' I totally flipped out,” he shared.

Abhishek said the whole thing sounded so shocking to him that at first, he thought it was some kind of marketing stunt. But after speaking to people about it, he realised the controversy was very much real. “This is not a marketing campaign; I actually asked everyone,” he revealed.

Clarifying that he is not taking anyone's side, Abhishek revealed that while shooting the show, they heard something unusual. “First of all, if this has happened, then a major betrayal has taken place against us. Secondly, while we were on the show, we received information that one of the 'Shadows' had been eliminated,” he said, noting that he had no idea which contestant the shadow belonged to. However, Abhishek revealed that there was talk among the contestants that it was Parul Gulati's shadow that had been removed. He added, “I personally don't know whose shadow it was. People say it was Parul's shadow.”

The controversy took place after contestant Shahneel Gill posted a video alleging that there may have been “match-fixing” involved in The Traitors 2. Shahneel shared that every contestant was assigned a production team member, known as a shadow, who stayed with them during the shoot and looked after their requirements. According to her, one of these Shadows was allegedly being paid to pass information from inside the game to a contestant, giving them an unfair advantage.

Although Shahneel did not take any names, she recalled how other contestants had started believing that this person had an uncanny ability to read the game. However, now the allegations have made them question if there was something more behind those correct predictions.

Krystle D'Souza, who was among the contestants Parul suspected of being a traitor, also reacted to the allegations. She said the possibility of anyone getting information from outside the game would be unfair to all the contestants.

Following the allegations, Parul Gulati firmly denied that she had any sort of unfair advantage in the game. Calling the backlash a “digital witch-hunt”, she wrote on Instagram, “This is a circle of shaq all over, and guess what, I am INNOCENT, AGAIN!” Parul also denied receiving any information from her shadow or being involved in any form of cheating.