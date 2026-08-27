Video: Arjun Kapoor Breaks Down During Sister Anshula's Wedding, Remembers Late Mother

Arjun Kapoor got emotional while remembering his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, during his sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding to Rohan Thakkar. A video from the wedding shows Arjun delivering an emotional speech and breaking down as he spoke about their mother.

Anshula and Rohan tied the knot on July 6 in Mumbai. Close family members and friends attended the ceremony.

A framed photograph of Mona Shourie Kapoor was also placed near the mandap during the wedding. Mona, who was married to filmmaker Boney Kapoor, passed away in 2012.

In the video shared by Anshula, Arjun can be seen speaking about their mother during his wedding speech. He said, “My entire family is here today. My dad is standing right there. We are all here together, and I want to take this moment to speak about our mom. Just for a moment. Because she would've loved every single moment over these last few days; she would've loved every ritual, she would've loved every tiny detail and done everything exactly the way Rohan's family wanted sab kuch vaise hi hota (Everything would've been arranged accordingly). She would've danced, she would've celebrated, and somehow she would have found the way to personally take care of each one of you'll who is here today.”

Arjun appeared visibly emotional as he continued speaking about Mona. He then spoke about how they continue to feel their mother's presence through the rains.

“It's her blessings… she is blessing both of you (Anshula and Rohan),” he said, breaking down.

Anshula immediately went up to the stage and hugged her brother as he struggled to hold back his tears.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anshula spoke about seeing her wedding through Arjun's eyes. She wrote, “I've watched this video so many times, and I always end up watching Bhai more than I watch myself. The way he looks at me. The way he tries to hold it together. The pride, the happiness, the tears… all of it.”

“I knew my wedding would be emotional for me. I don't think I was prepared for how emotional it would be to see it through my brother's eyes. And I don't think I fully understood what that day must have felt like for him until I watched this video,” she added.

Anshula also reflected on her bond with Arjun. She wrote, “We've grown up together, annoyed the life out of each other, protected each other... We've already lived so many different versions of life side by side. And now there's this one too. So much has changed, and so much will keep changing. But I think some relationships just grow around all of it. Bhai, no matter where life takes us, I'll always be your little sister. And you'll always be home to me. Love you always and forever.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.