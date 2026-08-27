'My Heart Goes Out To Aruna Irani': Salman Khan Remembers Kuku Kohli

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli breathed his last on Tuesday, August 25. Recently, Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker, offering strength to his wife and veteran actor Aruna Irani.

On X (formerly Twitter), Salman wrote, "Rest in peace Kuki ji. Aruna ji, my heart goes out to u. May God give u strength."

Background

On Wednesday, several celebrities arrived at the crematorium to attend Kuku Kohli's last rites. Among them were Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajpal Yadav, Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and others.

Several celebrities also shared social media posts, remembering Kuku Kohli and his work in the Indian film industry. Ajay Devgn, who made his acting debut with Kuku Kohli's Phool Aur Kaante, credited him for changing the course of his life.

He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."

About Kuku Kohli's Death

Veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli died after suffering a heart attack at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirabhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. He was 77.

On Wednesday, Kohli's final procession commenced at 10 am from his residence at Green Acres in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, and proceeded towards Oshiwara Crematorium.

Kohli, who made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, went on to direct films like Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No 1, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His last directorial venture, Woh Tera Naam Tha, released in 2004.

Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife, Aruna Irani, and two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

(Inputs from ANI)