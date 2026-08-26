<i>Khosla Ka Ghosla 2</i>: Anupam Kher, Boman Irani Welcome Ravi Kishan With His Viral Dance Step

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has added another popular name to its cast. Ravi Kishan has joined the much-awaited sequel and his entry was marked by a fun moment with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parvin Dabas. The actors recreated Ravi's viral dance step in a video.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, "There is a left foot... There is a right foot... This is चल फुट!! The coordination KINGS are back! We welcome Ma Bratharrr #RaviKishan to the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2!! Hoya Hu!"

Earlier, the Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 cast recreated the viral Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi trend. The video crossed 100 million views on Instagram. The clip featured Anupam Kher standing in front of Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey and Boman Irani, who stood behind him in a queue.

“Khoslas and Khurana were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho! #KhoslaKaGhosla2 #Trending #ShootTime," read the caption.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 will continue the story of the 2006 comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla, which featured Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Tara Sharma in key roles. The original film went on to become a favourite among Bollywood audiences and eventually developed a strong cult following.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the first film centred on a middle-class Delhi family's battle to take back their land from a manipulative property dealer. Its clever writing and memorable characters helped it earn a lasting place among Hindi cinema's popular comedies.

The sequel will be directed by Prashant Bhagia and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath under the banners of T-Series Films and Tandav Films. The original cast is also set to return, reprising their much-loved characters.



