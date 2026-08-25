'It Hit Me In Ways I Didn't See Coming': Rashmika Mandanna Reviews Ravi Teja's <i>Irumudi</i>

Rashmika Mandanna has praised Ravi Teja's latest film Irumudi. The actor said the film unexpectedly touched her and praised the team for telling a story that she believes needs to be discussed.

Irumudi released in theatres on August 21 and has been doing well at the box office. Sharing her thoughts on X, Rashmika said that people growing up in small towns often turn to their elders when something troubles them.

Rashmika wrote, "Yesterday I had the opportunity to watch Irumudi.. What a beautiful film it is.. it hit me in ways I didn't see coming.. Generally when we grow up in small towns something happens to us or something bothers us our first response will be to tell our elders what happened because that's the innocence in us.. and then the reality hits us.. and we are then told to keep quiet.. no matter what.."

She went on to praise the film and its cast and crew. Rashmika wrote, "This film was such a wonderful surprise and speaks of something that should be spoken about. Congratulations @RaviTeja_offl sir. I am so so happy for you for this success.. congratulations to Nakshathra.. you were the sunshine in the film, your smile made me smile.. congratulations sweetie @ShivaNirvana you deserve this success and how.. so so happy for you. Congratulations to the whole team - Thankyou for making a beautiful film like this."

Irumudi Box Office Update

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 73 crore in India gross so far, while its India net collection stands at Rs 62.85 crore.

The film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 88 crore.

About The Film

Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between a father and his daughter.

Ravi Teja plays a man who has faced several difficulties in his past. He now leads a simple life with his daughter and tries to build a stable future for both of them. The story takes a turn when his daughter asks him to take Ayyappa Deeksha. He agrees to undertake the 41-day spiritual journey.

The film follows how he deals with these difficulties while continuing his spiritual journey. His relationship with his daughter remains an important part of the story.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films, the film's cast includes Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.