'Stop Telling Women What To Wear': Kriti Sanon Claps Back At Kangana Ranaut's 'Bikini' Attack Over Rakhi Ad

Kriti Sanon hit back at Kangana Ranaut's attack over her attire in a Rakhi special advert in scathing words. She wrote on her Instagram, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions.

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have.We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life.And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"