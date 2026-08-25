'<i>Khatam Kyun Nahi Hone Dete Yeh Baat</i>?': Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's 'Upbringing' Jibe

Taapsee Pannu has responded to Kangana Ranaut's latest jibe after the actor-turned-politician accused her of making fun of her upbringing.

During a media interaction, Taapsee said the issue would have ended long ago if people had stopped asking them about it.

She said, "Aap khatam kyun nahi hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati."

Kangana's Post

A few days ago, Kangana had shared two Instagram Stories aimed at Taapsee, but deleted both posts later.

In the first story, Kangana did not mention Taapsee by name but referred to her as a "sasti copy", a term that has previously been used against the actor during their public feud.

She wrote, "One Sasti copy is out and about with her upcoming B grade film but as usual only headline point with the media is Kangana Ranaut, but today she crossed all limits shamelessly ridiculing my upbringing /parents, I think all parents do their best and I never bring any parents in to any argument, but today I also want to ask her parents why they couldn't birth someone original like my parents did? Why a cheap Sasti copy? Feel sorry for your efforts."

She followed it up with another Instagram story, this time sharing a report about Taapsee's comments and addressing her directly.

She added, "This is so unfortunate and so wrong, but she is not the only one; many people who grew up in shady, cramped-up outskirts of cities in dingy rented apartments with questionable backgrounds and incomes often question my upbringing and malign my parents and background, who hail from a renowned Rajput zameendar Family and raised by educated distinguished parents. It was a personal choice for me to start from scratch why attack my parents for that."

What Did Taapsee Say About Kangana?

Taapsee is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix film Gandhari. During an interview, she spoke about her long-standing differences with Kangana and said that the two actors have never actually met.

"I haven't met her. I didn't meet her before when these so-called issues started. I haven't met her now as well. My opinion on her is reflective of my upbringing and my way of talking, my way of perceiving things and hers... she stands by hers. So, I think that's enough for everybody to look and decide who comes from where," the actor said.

Kangana And Taapsee's Public Feud

The public friction between Kangana and Taapsee dates back to 2019. It intensified when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel referred to Taapsee as a "sasti copy" of Kangana on social media.

Their exchange escalated further in 2020 amid the debate around nepotism and outsiders in Bollywood. Kangana referred to Taapsee and other actors as "B-grade actresses" and "needy outsiders", leading to further public exchanges between the two sides.

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