Kangana Ranaut's Old "Woman Card" Remark With Karan Johar Back In Focus

Kangana Ranaut is once again making headlines after her recent remarks about Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu and Rakhi Sawant. During a recent media interaction, the actress mentioned all three names and claimed that those who speak against her have not achieved anything significant in their careers.

While Kangana's latest comments have sparked discussion, they also bring back memories of one of her most talked-about celebrity feuds. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about her 2017 clash with Karan Johar.

Back then, Kangana hit back at Karan after he accused her of repeatedly playing the “woman card”.

What Karan Johar Said About Kangana's 'Woman Card'

The controversy followed Kangana's appearance on Koffee With Karan, where she called Karan Johar the “flag bearer of nepotism” and took several digs at the filmmaker. Speaking about the episode at an event in London, Karan addressed Kangana's comments and said he was tired of what he described as her victim narrative.

"I am done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card. I am done. You cannot be this victim at every given point of time who has a sad story to tell about how you've been terrorised by the bad film industry. Leave it," Karan Johar said, to applause.

Kangana did not let the comment pass. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she corrected Karan's terminology and explained why she believed women should not be shamed for using different ways to stand up for themselves.

"I use every card possible. At the workplace, it's the badass card to fight cutthroat competition. With my family and loved ones, it's the love card. When fighting the world, it's the dignity card, and for a seat in a bus, it's the woman card," Kangana said.

She also questioned the filmmaker's choice of words, adding, "Why is Karan Johar trying to shame a woman for being a woman? This kind of talk is demeaning to all women," she added.

How The Feud Started

The roots of the argument can be traced to Kangana's Koffee With Karan appearance with her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan. During the episode, Kangana spoke openly about her equation with Karan and accused him of giving her “unnecessary attitude”.

She also imagined how Karan could be portrayed if a biopic on her life was ever made.

"Karan Johar has given me a lot of unnecessary attitude. In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia."