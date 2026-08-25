Explained: Why Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Is Releasing This Wednesday Instead Of Friday

On August 26, Rocking Star Yash's magnum opus Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release worldwide in more than 12,000 screens reportedly. The movie, which was initially meant to release in March along with Dhurandhar 2, was pushed to June and finally August due to various factors. Interestingly though August 26 is mid-week and it begs the question why the producers have decided to release on Wednesday instead of the usual Friday release.

In recent years in Indian - and particularly south cinema - there has been a noticeable shift in the release day of films. While the Friday release was the highly expected moment for the audience that saw a lot of celebration and fanfare, big south films have now slowly started to see releases shift to a Thursday and even a Wednesday. Earlier producers capitalised on the three-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) to recover their costs but now they have reworked their release strategy for numerous reasons.

The foremost one is that producers want to ensure a festival or holiday positioning to give these big films a longer opening weekend. A longer opening weekend automatically means more shows, higher footfalls and, most importantly, a bigger opening-day/weekend gross, which can significantly boost the film's overall box-office numbers.

For instance, big Tamil and Telugu films always eyed a Sankranti / Pongal release as it was a holiday period and meant more ticket sales and better box office figures. Ajith Kumar has had eight Pongal releases, while Vijay has had two. In fact, their respective films Thunivu and Varisu released on a Wednesday in January rather than on a Friday to take advantage of the long holiday weekend.

"The traditional Friday release is no longer a fixed rule. Producers are increasingly choosing Wednesdays and Thursdays to capitalise on holidays, create an extended opening weekend and maximise box-office momentum. With social media and advance bookings driving awareness instantly, that extra day or two can make a significant difference to a film's opening business," says trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

And this is not just a phenomenon in Tamil cinema but in Telugu and Malayalam cinema as well. For Telugu cinema, Sankranti is a major festival release season so producers can capitalise on the maximum number of days for the opening weekend.

For instance, Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi and Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya's NTR: Kathanayakudu released on a Wednesday for Sankranti. In 2025, Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam released on a Tuesday for Sankranti.

In Kerala too, Malayalam theatrical releases have deliberately opened mid-week to take advantage of the Onam holiday period. Onam, like Sankranti and Pongal, has increasingly become a release window rather than a single release date and releases have been staggered. For instance, Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha, Tovino Thomas' ARM, Mohanlal's Hrudayapoorvam and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra all released on Thursday during the Onam festival time. This year for Onam, Prithviraj Sukumar's Khalifa released on Thursday August 20, while Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit released on August 21.

What has essentially happened now is that the calendar determines the release strategy for producers. As film budgets get bigger and the stakes at the box office get higher, filmmakers are increasingly looking at the entire holiday calendar rather than simply waiting for the traditional Friday release. A festival or a holiday offers the opportunity to maximise footfalls over an extended period, giving big-ticket films a crucial head start at the box office.

Cut to Yash's Toxic, the film is in fact releasing on Milad-un-Nabi/ Eid-E-Milad, a gazetted government holiday, and Thiruvonam (main Onam day) both of which fall on a Wednesday. This mid-week release coincides with a day which sees many educational institutions and offices being shut therefore potentially leading to more footfalls in theatres.

Youngsters form an integral part of the theatre-going audience in India and many star fans also fall in the category of 18 to 35 years. Thus, producers try to take advantage of the star-driven fan culture to ensure a huge opening weekend and release their films on festivals or holidays like these.

Noted Tamil film producer G Dhananjayan explains, "Kerala follows Thursday releases due to the Middle East having a holiday on Friday for many decades. Hence, many big Tamil films started following Thursday releases to coincide with Malayalam releases. It gave one additional weekend for the film. However, Wednesday releases are rare and based on government holidays.

"This Wednesday (August 26) is Milad-un-Nabi and Onam - both government holidays - and hence producers have preponed the release to Wednesday. If it was not a government holiday, they would have at best come on Thursday only. Hence, Wednesday release is not a norm but an exception based on government holidays only."

With Yash's Toxic releasing on a government holiday on August 26, the producers are clearly looking at capitalising on a five-day opening period that could positively impact box office returns. In a fiercely competitive theatrical market where box office returns are key, every additional day determines the success of a film.

Thus, the Wednesday release may signal a larger shift in how big-ticket films are planned by focusing on important holidays and ensuring that both fans and the producers get the best - and most - out of the theatrical experience.