'He's Working Day And Night': <i>Toxic</i> Star Yash Praises Vijay's Commitment To Tamil Nadu

Pan-India star Yash has been on a whirlwind tour of South India, with the entire cast, promoting his upcoming film Toxic directed by Geetu Mohandas.

After an overwhelming pre-release event for Toxic in Hyderabad, Rocky Bhai -- as people love to call him -- landed in Chennai on Monday for a mega-event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The city received him with thunder and heavy rains which unfortunately delayed the start of the event at the venue. However, Yash made up for it big time with his speech and the love he showered on the audience.

Speaking about former Tamil star and current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Yash praised him effusively and got emotional as well. "I've always said that we've really learnt a lot from him (Vijay). We've admired him, his commitment and the love he has earned from people. It's evident now. People have given him that position and responsibility. We're very happy that it's set a new trend. People have such faith in and I can see that he's so disciplined and dedicated," he said on stage.

Yash also mentioned how Toxic and Jana Nayagan producer K Venkat Narayana has always spoken highly of Vijay. He added, "Narayana has said so many times about Vijay's passion and how many hours he is working from morning to night for the people of Tamil Nadu. Actors have a duty to return the love and respect they receive from their fans. Vijay has now reached a stage where he is trying to give back to the people of the state."

The Kannada star who became a global phenomenon with his uber successful KGF films also wished the Tamil Nadu CM well and spoke of how transparent the 2026 elections were in the state. "We all wish him good luck. It's a very progressive thing. Now let's hope that the entire country gets into this kind of political thing. I really appreciate the people of Tamil Nadu. I heard that the election this year was so transparent without any mishap. That's a sign that Tamil people have given that responsibility to him. I think he has the capacity to live up to it," praised Yash.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is all set to be in theatres on August 26 in all the south languages and Hindi. The film stars Yash in dual roles as Raya and Ticket, along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana (KVN Productions) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations LLP). It's reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Also Read | 'Nude' Scene Row To Women's Portrayal, Why Yash's Toxic Had A Bumpy Road To Theatres