At <i>Awarapan 2</i> Success Party, Emraan Hashmi Reunites With OG Director Mohit Suri

The makers of Awarapan 2 hosted a success party in Mumbai on Tuesday. The entire crew and cast joined the big celebrations. Salil Acharya, who plays a pivotal role (Ronnie, Ashutosh Rana's son) in the first instalment, shared an epic picture from the party. It shows the man of the moment, Emraan Hashmi, reuniting with the OG director Mohit Suri at the party. Mohit Suri directed the 2007 film Awarapan.

Mohit Suri and Emraan Hashmi also collaborated on Zeher, Kalyug, Murder 2.

Sharing the post, Salil wrote, "The most epic reunion ...awaarapan lives on and comimg soon to an ott ... super chuffed.

Always grateful to @mohitsuri for giving me something that 2 decades later people have so much love for me

@therealemraan ur time to rule is here. Mukesh ji for being you ... and congrats brothert @visheshb7 300 cr loading congrats. @shaadrandhawa 2026 will be ur year broo ..But the big news coming to an ott super soon #awaarapan"

Box office

On day 11, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 2.75 crore across 11,344 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings India gross collections to Rs 165.75 crore and net to Rs 139 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore on day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30.80 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 196.55 crore.

Awarapan 2 has emerged as one of the surprising hits of this year. It became the third-highest opening weekend grosser after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went well ahead of the latter in terms of box office numbers.