Kit Harington Set To Play Gilderoy Lockhart In <i>Harry Potter</i> Season 2 After Nicholas Hoult's Exit

The Harry Potter series is adding another familiar face to its growing cast for the upcoming second season. Kit Harington has joined the HBO adaptation as Gilderoy Lockhart, the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The role was previously set to be played by Nicholas Hoult, who has now been replaced by the Game of Thrones star.

In an interview with Collider, Harington revealed that he has been a longtime admirer of JK Rowling's books and grew up reading the series. Talking about his character, he said, "I've got to be honest, he's one of my favourite characters. So, to be offered to play him is a real dream. I think he's going to be so fun."

The actor, who previously played the same character in the Harry Potter audiobooks, further shared, "I got to play him in the audiobooks. That's not the exact way I'll play him in the show because it's an audiobook, but I've had a taste of him and felt my way around him. He's just a wonderful creation.”

The first season of the Harry Potter series, which adapts Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, is set to premiere on HBO Max in December. The show is led by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout, playing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

Additional cast members include John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The second season will move on to the next chapter in J.K. Rowling's book series, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The story follows Harry during his second year at Hogwarts as he encounters a new mystery within the magical school.

Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart, who takes over as Hogwarts' new Defence Against the Dark Arts professor. Despite being a celebrated wizard known for his bestselling books and supposed heroic exploits, his carefully crafted image eventually begins to unravel as the truth behind his adventures comes to light.