'Remove Them Now': Jamie Lever Reacts To Fake AI Wedding Videos With Govinda's Son Yashvardhan Ahuja

Jamie Lever has reacted to a series of fake AI-generated wedding videos. The clips feature her alongside Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja and have sparked speculation about the two getting married. The comedian-actor has dismissed the rumours and clarified that Yashvardhan is like a brother to her. She also joked that the viral videos could be affecting her chances of receiving genuine marriage proposals.

In a video shared on Instagram, Jamie said, “I know that a lot of people are concerned about my wedding. They are wondering if it is happening and when it is happening. And because of this, some AI fake videos have been made that are circulating on the internet. Initially, I found it quite funny and enjoyed it. My cousins and I were sending the videos to each other and laughing a lot. But now it has reached a point where I'm getting a lot of calls from people congratulating me.”

While making it clear that the wedding clips were AI-generated and not real, Jamie addressed the situation with her usual wit. She joked that the fake marriage videos were now beginning to interfere with her chances of getting actual marriage proposals. "It has started causing a bit of a problem because I'm getting calls from people congratulating me, and the genuine marriage proposals that were coming my way have also stopped coming. So please don't do this," the actress said.

Jamie also applauded the creativity behind the AI-generated clips, admitting that the videos featuring her in bridal attire looked surprisingly convincing. "I don't know who started this rumour, but the AI videos people have made are very creative. Me in bridal attire, in a wedding outfit and all that — it's quite creative. But you have got enough views now, right? So you can remove those videos now because you've already got the views. But yeah, this is just to tell you that these videos are completely fake," she added.

While Jamie did not directly mention Yashvardhan by name, she referred to him as her younger brother while setting the record straight about their relationship. She said, “And the person with whom the marriage information is being circulated is my younger brother, and we are also working together on a film. He is my brother. He is much younger than me. So please don't make unnecessary videos. It's really bad."

Yashvardhan Ahuja is gearing up for his acting debut in Hero Ki Heroine. The project will mark Sajid Khan's return to direction after a long break. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Nitanshi Goel, Sunita Ahuja, Jamie Lever, Chunky Pandey, Brijendra Kala and Simrat Kaur Randhawa.