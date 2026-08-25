'Already Know How Much They Paid You': Nora Fatehi Calls Out Influencers Over Vulgar Song Row

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil was embroiled in controversy, with objections mounting over its lyrics and visuals. Nora Fatehi recently addressed it once again, speaking about how she had developed a thick skin and how this "script of every influencer" saying the same thing was already familiar to her.

On the Dream with Dr Sheen podcast, Nora Fatehi said, "I already know who hired you, when, and how much they paid you. That was an opportunity well squeezed by whoever was behind that. Because of the whole feminism thing, I was already prepared for how my body would react to that. I wasn't panicking, I was not in fear. I was shooting for three days - I didn't know, and then all hell broke loose."

She continued, "And then we came back and I thought, let me put out a video because there are all these narratives making the rounds which are wrong. Sometimes my silence could be misunderstood for something else. I still wasn't given any grace. I explained myself. I told the truth. I said I don't know where it came from, I didn't shoot for this song. I gave all the details. I am the most articulate person out there. But there were still people in the comments who said, 'She's lying. How could she have not known, for a song that was not released?' By the way, the full song was not released. It was just snippets - some clips and AI photos."

"Songs like these get produced every day. It is what it is. I am not saying that this is good," concluded Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi's Video Message On The Sarke Chunar Controversy

In a detailed video message, she addressed the backlash, clarified her stance, and distanced herself from the Hindi version of the track.

Nora revealed that she originally shot the song years ago in Kannada and was unaware of how it would later be adapted.

"I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.'"

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it," she added.

She also shared that she noticed issues during the launch event itself.

"When I attended the launch, I saw the Kannada version, and I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm," Nora continued.

The actor further stated that she had already expressed concerns to the makers, adding, "I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line."

Speaking about the challenges artists face, she added, "The thing with us artists is that we do not have power, we have little power and control. Thankfully, in Bollywood, many have respected my work. However, there are certain industries that do not care about my opinion. But because of the backlash, they had to take it down, and I am thankful."

She concluded by urging accountability from filmmakers. "Such filmmakers and producers should be held responsible when they create such content. Do not just use our names, as we do not have any power. Hold them accountable. I will be more careful and more strict moving forward. Thank you for the backlash."

In her caption, Nora wrote, "I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. I'd also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily. On a side note I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character..it's unfortunate. Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However, I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it, and there was no permission taken to use it with my image."

What Was The Complaint?

The complainant allegeed that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

According to the complaint, certain lyrics in the song are explicitly objectionable and inappropriate for public consumption, especially given their easy accessibility to minors. The complainant has raised concerns that such content, when freely available online, exposes children to material that is not age-appropriate.

The complaint also identified key contributors associated with the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.

From a legal standpoint, the complainant asserts that the publication and circulation of the song may attract penal provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

It has also been stated that a separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell in relation to the song.

About The Song And The Film

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya.

The song appears in KD: The Devil, an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.

Set in the 1970s, the story follows a petty criminal named Kaali who becomes involved in the underworld. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi Attacks Trolls Over Vulgar Song: 'Never Heard Sarke Sarke Hindi Lyrics, Speak To The Makers'