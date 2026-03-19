Nora Fatehi Attacks Trolls Over Vulgar Song: 'Never Heard <i>Sarke Sarke</i> Hindi Lyrics, Speak To The Makers'

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has been embroiled in controversy, with objections mounting over its lyrics and visuals. Yesterday, actor and dancer Nora Fatehi reacted to the controversy surrounding the song. In a detailed video message, she addressed the backlash, clarified her stance, and distanced herself from the Hindi version of the track. The comments section was soon flooded, with one user trolling her for her statement.

What's Happening

Taking to the comments section of Nora Fatehi's video, one person wrote, "Bull**** no one does any work without knowing the lyrics."

Nora Fatehi responded, "But I didn't perform to those lyrics. Do you not understand anything I said in this video? I did not perform to the Hindi version. I have never even seen or heard it until it was released. You clearly didn't watch this video entirely. If you really are affected by this, please raise this issue to the people who made this song and decided to attach my image to it without my permission."

Instagram/Nora Fatehi

Reacting to another comment, Nora Fatehi said, "Are you stupid or do you not understand English? What did I say at the start of the video? Please tell us because I want to understand which English you speak, so next time I'll speak in your English only."

Nora Fatehi's Video

Nora revealed that she originally shot the song years ago in Kannada and was unaware of how it would later be adapted.

"I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main."

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it," she added.

She also shared that she noticed issues during the launch event itself.

"When I attended the launch, I saw the Kannada version, and I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm," Nora continued.

The actor further stated that she had already expressed concerns to the makers, adding, "I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line."

Speaking about the challenges artists face, she added, "The thing with us artists is that we do not have power; we have little power and control. Thankfully, in Bollywood, many have respected my work. However, there are certain industries that do not care about my opinion. But because of the backlash, they had to take it down, and I am thankful."

She concluded by urging accountability from filmmakers, "Such filmmakers and producers should be held responsible when they create such content. Do not just use our names, as we do not have any power. Hold them accountable. I will be more careful and more strict moving forward. Thank you for the backlash."

In her caption, Nora wrote, "I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this. Thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down. I'd also request everyone to stop sharing the song because you're just giving it a platform unnecessarily. On a side note, I see some of you guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character-it's unfortunate. Anyways, me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However, I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it, and there was no permission taken to use it with my image."

The Controversy

In the last few days, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut, and Armaan Malik have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics.

ANI reported that an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

A criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.

The issue has now escalated, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) stepping in and summoning key individuals associated with the track.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Summons

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.' Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter," said the Commission on X (formerly Twitter).

Summons have been issued to actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar.

They have been directed to appear before the Commission on March 24 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents.

"Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director) directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents," it added.

"Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," the post warned.

Hindi Version Of Song Taken Down, Kannada Vulgar Lyrics In Trouble Now

The controversy surrounding KD: The Devil has continued to intensify, with fresh objections now being raised against the original Kannada version of the song as well.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has taken note of the issue and written to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the CBFC, flagging concerns over the allegedly objectionable lyrics of the Kannada track Sarse Sarse, which also features Nora Fatehi.

While the Hindi-dubbed version had already drawn criticism, eventually leading to it being taken down, the Kannada original is now facing similar backlash for allegedly promoting derogatory and inappropriate references to women.

In its communication, the Karnataka State Women's Commission warned that such lyrics could have a negative influence on society and may contribute to harassment, particularly of women in public spaces.

The Commission has urged authorities to take strict action and put guidelines in place to ensure that film content does not compromise the dignity of women. Further action is likely depending on the response from concerned film bodies.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Sarke Sarke Team Called By Women's Panel Over Vulgar Lyrics