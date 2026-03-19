Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, <i>Sarke Sarke</i> Team Called By Women's Panel Over Vulgar Lyrics

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has been embroiled in controversy, with objections mounting over its lyrics and visuals.

The issue has now escalated, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) stepping in and summoning key individuals associated with the track.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Summons

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke." Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter," said the Commission on X (formerly Twitter).

Summons have been issued to actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar.

They have been directed to appear before the Commission on March 24 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents.

"Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director) directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents," it added.

"Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," the post warned.

Hindi Version Of Song Taken Down, Kannada Vulgar Lyrics In Trouble Now

The controversy surrounding KD: The Devil has continued to intensify, with fresh objections now being raised against the original Kannada version of the song as well.

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has taken note of the issue and written to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the CBFC, flagging concerns over the allegedly objectionable lyrics of the Kannada track Sarse Sarse, which also features Nora Fatehi.

While the Hindi-dubbed version had already drawn criticism, eventually leading to it being taken down, the Kannada original is now facing similar backlash for allegedly promoting derogatory and inappropriate references to women.

In its communication, the Karnataka State Women's Commission warned that such lyrics could have a negative influence on society and may contribute to harassment, particularly of women in public spaces.

The Commission has urged authorities to take strict action and put guidelines in place to ensure that film content does not compromise the dignity of women. Further action is likely depending on the response from concerned film bodies.

Background

The track was released recently by KVN Productions, with the promo dropping on March 13, followed by the full song release on March 14.

In the last few days, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Kangana Ranaut, and Armaan Malik have slammed the song for its objectionable lyrics.

ANI reported that an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors. The Hindi version was subsequently taken down by the makers.

A criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.

Nora Fatehi's Reaction

Meanwhile, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi also reacted to the controversy. She addressed the backlash, clarified her stance, and distanced herself from the track.

She said in her video message, "I shot this song three years ago in Kannada. When I shot this song, I said yes to it because it was part of a big film and also alongside Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to it. It was a remake of what I thought was 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.'"

"When they translated this song, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar to me, but I do not understand Kannada, so I rely on whatever they say to me. Whatever they have done right now, dubbing it in Hindi and the lyrics, they did not take any permission or approval from me. I had no idea about it," she added.

"When I attended the launch, I saw the Kannada version, and I had a major issue because they used unflattering photos in the lyrical video. They also used an AI photo of Sanjay and me. I was very irritated at the event when I saw all that. However, I kept my calm," Nora continued.

The actor further stated that she had already expressed concerns to the makers, adding, "I was conflicted with what I saw. When I saw the Hindi version, I knew it would get backlash. I told the director that this was not okay, and I dissociated myself from the project. I did not promote it anywhere. I told the director my image and reputation are on the line."

Speaking about the challenges artists face, she added, "The thing with us artists is that we do not have power, we have little power and control. Thankfully, in Bollywood, many have respected my work. However, there are certain industries that do not care about my opinion. But because of the backlash, they had to take it down, and I am thankful."

She concluded by urging accountability from filmmakers. "Such filmmakers and producers should be held responsible when they create such content. Do not just use our names, as we do not have any power. Hold them accountable. I will be more careful and more strict moving forward. Thank you for the backlash."