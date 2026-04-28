Why Subhash Ghai Says He's Not The 'Right Director' For Sanjay Dutt's <i>Khalnayak Returns</i>

Sanjay Dutt recently announced his next is Khalnayak Returns, which is a new take on the 1993 classic. The original film Khalnayak was a massive hit, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. The filmmaker recently opened up on why he wouldn't return to the director's seat for the upcoming film.

What's Happening

Subhash Ghai told Bombay Times, "Sanju was passionate about making this sequel for years. Even during his time in jail, he had written to me saying, 'Uncle, I want to make this film.' So, I sent him the concept and story. If you ask me, no one can make this film the way I did. However, I don't want to remake my own film; besides, I am 80 now."

He continued, "I told Sanju, 'If you are so keen, why don't you produce it yourself, and I can be your creative producer.' I am sure he will find the right director for the film and announce it soon."

On Having A Cameo In Khalnayak Returns

Furthermore, Subhash Ghai expressed his love for Sanju Dutt, calling him "his son." He stated that he would do a cameo in Khalnayak Returns for Sanjay Dutt.

He explained, "Sanju is like my son, so I will do it for him. I also did one for Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. I cherish the relationships I have built in the industry over the years. Some distributors stood by me even when some of my films didn't work."

"Other than Rishi Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, who were established names when I worked with them in Karz (1980) and Vidhaata (1982), I never worked with stars. I looked for newer talent who fit the parts, and they went on to become huge stars," added Subhash Ghai.

Sanjay Dutt On When He Got The Idea Of Khalnayak Returns

Last week, Sanjay Dutt said that the film would not be possible without Subhash Ghai and that he would be "a part of it."

Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures and producer Aksha Kamboj's Aspect Entertainment have secured rights from filmmaker Subhash Ghai and Mukta Arts for the sequel to the action-crime movie. The original also had Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.

Sanjay Dutt had said, "The journey of Khalnayak has been long and without Subhash ji it wouldn't have been possible. He is a legend and a man of entertainment. He will be part of this Khalnayak."

Revealing when the idea of a sequel hit him, Sanjay Dutt had said it was during his jail term for the 1993 Mumbai blast case. "In jail, I asked everyone around me -- who would be interested in watching it. And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it (new 'Khalnayak' story), and it took me a while to read all 4,000 pages.

"When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made," he added.

About Khalnayak

Sanjay Dutt played the role of anti-hero Ballu in the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak helmed by Subhash Ghai. Jackie Shroff had essayed the character of Officer Ram while Madhuri Dixit was undercover officer Ganga.

More details on the format-whether it is a remake, sequel, prequel, or an entirely new script-are yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Dutt Says He Got Khalnayak Sequel Idea in Jail: '4,000 Inmates Said They'd Watch It'