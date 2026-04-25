<i>Khalnayak Returns</i> Teaser: Sanjay Dutt Reprises His Role As Ballu In Gritty Sequel

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared his first look from the Khalnayak sequel, Khalnayak Returns. The makers of the film released the teaser on Friday.

What's Happening

In the clip, Sanjay Dutt appears in a rugged, battle-worn look with a hardened expression. He reprises his look as Ballu.

"Kuch kahakhatam nahi hoti... woh dobara shuru hoti hai. 'Khalnayak Returns," the caption read.

Makers also dropped the actor's posters on social media.

"Har kahaani ka ek waqt hota hai...aur uska waqt aa gaya hai. 'Khalnayak Returns'," the caption said.

Sanjay Got Khalnayak Sequel Idea in Jail

"The journey of 'Khalnayak' has been long and without Subhash ji it wouldn't have been possible. He is a legend and a man of entertainment. He will be part of this 'Khalnayak'," Sanjay Dutt told the media.

The actor said the idea started during his jail term for the 1993 Mumbai blast case. "In jail, I asked everyone around me -- who would be interested in watching it. And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it (new 'Khalnayak' story), and it took me a while to read all 4,000 pages.

"When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made," he added.

Subhash Ghai said he is happy that Sanjay is making the film. "It was his inner wish and passion of Sanju and Maanyata to make this ('Khalnayak Returns'). I'm sure it's going to be a better (than the original). I'm always there to be of any help," the filmmaker said.

Background

The original, directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, was a 1990s hit with cult status. The original also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit. Dutt played anti-hero Ballu, Shroff was officer Ram, and Dixit was undercover officer Ganga.

Details on format-remake, sequel, prequel, or new script are not revealed. The team promises to blend original essence with modern appeal.