Sanjay Dutt Says He Got <i>Khalnayak</i> Sequel Idea in Jail: '4,000 Inmates Said They'd Watch It'

Actor Sanjay Dutt announced his new film, Khalnayak Returns, on Friday. It offers a fresh take on the 1993 cult classic.

What's Happening

Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures and producer Aksha Kamboj's Aspect Entertainment have secured rights from filmmaker Subhash Ghai and Mukta Arts for the sequel to the action-crime movie.

The original also starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

Makers unveiled a teaser at a special event. Sanjay Dutt reprises his role as Ballu in a new rugged look. The 66-year-old actor thanked Ghai for the opportunity.

"The journey of 'Khalnayak' has been long and without Subhash ji it wouldn't have been possible. He is a legend and a man of entertainment. He will be part of this 'Khalnayak'," Dutt told the media.

Dutt said the idea started during his jail term for the 1993 Mumbai blast case. "In jail, I asked everyone around me -- who would be interested in watching it. And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it (new 'Khalnayak' story), and it took me a while to read all 4,000 pages.

"When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made," Dutt said.

Ghai said he is happy Dutt is making the film. "It was his inner wish and passion of Sanju and Maanyata to make this ('Khalnayak Returns'). I'm sure it's going to be a better (than the original). I'm always there to be of any help," the filmmaker said.

Background

The original, directed and produced by Ghai, was a 1990s hit with cult status. Dutt played anti-hero Ballu, Shroff was officer Ram, and Dixit was undercover officer Ganga.

Details on format-remake, sequel, prequel, or new script-are not revealed. The team promises to blend original essence with modern appeal.

Dutt and Kamboj have brought in Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios to lead creatively. Fresh from the Dhurandhar films featuring Dutt, Deshpande welcomed the buzz.

"Dhurandhar became part of pop culture, not referring to the box office success of the film, people have not stopped talking about it, and that's what you call becoming part of pop culture, you can't escape it. That's what 'Khalnayak' did in 1993, it was a path breaking and genre defining film, people were shocked with the film, the story, characters, music, the peak detailing, each aspect of the film was enjoyed by generations," Deshpande said, adding, she is looking forward to give a new 'tadka' and a 'new life' to Khalnayak.