Nora Fatehi Song Row: Karnataka Women Commission Demands Strict Action Over Vulgar Lyrics

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take "strict action" against the inclusion of obscene lyrics that feature a "derogatory portrayal of women" in films.

In a letter to the Regional Director of the CBFC, the State Commission for Women in Karnataka raised serious concerns over the use of derogatory and obscene lyrics in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil.

"Based on complaints received from the public, it has come to the notice of the Commission that lyrics derogatory to the dignity of women are being used in songs of some films that are under production and are currently being promoted (e.g. KD: The Devil)," the letter read.

Acting on these complaints, the Commission highlighted that such content violates film certification guidelines and has a negative impact on the "safety and social well-being of women".

It further stated, "According to the film certification guidelines, any scene or lyrics that denigrate or obscenely portray women are subject to censorship. The public dissemination of such provocative content is having a negative impact on the safety and social well-being of women. It is also a violation of the constitutional right to the dignity of women."

The Commission also called for strict scrutiny and necessary action before granting certification.

"Therefore, it is hereby requested that such objectionable lyrics and scenes be thoroughly examined and that the film crew be directed to delete, excise, or modify them before issuing certification to the said films. It is also advised that strict action be taken against allowing illegal and obscene lyrics," the letter concluded.

Additionally, the State Commission for Women wrote to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) regarding the regulation of the "use of obscene language and dialogues that degrade the dignity of women in films".

"In recent times, there have been strong objections in the public sphere regarding the lyrics of certain Kannada films, especially the song 'Sarsay Sarsay...' from the film KD: The Devil. Such lyrics are not only vulgar but also create misconceptions about women in society," the letter read.

The Commission urged the Film Chamber of Commerce to take immediate action by directing film crews to avoid offensive content and to ban songs that disregard social responsibility and the dignity of women.

"Cinema is a medium with a powerful influence on society. Such provocative content is likely to encourage harassment or eve-teasing of working women and school and college students in both rural and urban areas," the letter stated.

It further added, "Therefore, the Film Chamber of Commerce should take immediate action in this regard. Strict instructions must be issued to film crews to use lyrics that do not offend the dignity of women. Measures should also be taken to impose a ban on such songs that ignore social responsibility."

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut criticised the song, calling it a "new low" and accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of "vulgarity."

"Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them, but I don't think they have any shame," Kangana said.

"There needs to be stricter control over the display of such vulgarity and obscenity. I believe firm measures must be put in place for Bollywood," she added.

Meanwhile, the song has also reached a legal forum. Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint seeking urgent legal action against Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.

The complaint has been forwarded to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating on social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions".

It further contends that the picturisation and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

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