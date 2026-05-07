Nora Fatehi Says Sorry For <i>Sarke Chunar</i> Vulgar Lyrics: 'No Intention To Offend Anybody'

Nora Fatehi was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over the alleged indecent portrayal of women in the song Sarke Chunar. She appeared before the Commission on May 7 and said she had no intention of hurting sentiments.

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After appearing before the Commission, Nora spoke to reporters outside and said she had submitted a written apology. She also noted that she understands the responsibility that comes with her role as a public figure and performer.

Nora said, "It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody, but of course I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologise, we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter." Watch the video here:

VIDEO | Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi appears before National Commission for Women over 'Sarke Chunar' song row. She says, "It was just a situation that I was put in and there was no intention to offend anybody but ofcourse I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely… pic.twitter.com/gMXlSv2hBd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter," the Commission said on X (formerly Twitter).



Also Read: Nora Fatehi Attacks Trolls Over Vulgar Song: 'Never Heard Sarke Sarke Hindi Lyrics, Speak To The Makers'