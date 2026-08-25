<i>Haiwaan</i> Trailer: Akshay Kumar Stays One Step Ahead Of Visually-Impaired Saif Ali Khan

The Haiwaan trailer featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan is out. The film, which is set to release in cinemas on September 11, opens with Akshay Kumar pleading for his life and screaming, "Sir, sir! He saw me, sir! He'll kill me. Save me, sir! He has a knife in his hand!"

The trailer then shows a visually-impaired Saif Ali Khan moving through dimly lit corridors, while Akshay Kumar is seen peering from the shadows.

Saiyami Kher, who plays a police officer, is seen sitting at her desk as she lays out the central mystery, saying, "Seven accidents occurred in the past year... everyone was killed along with their families."

Flash cuts showcase horrifying violence, including a victim gasping for breath, an officer slumped over a blood-soaked steering wheel, and a woman screaming frantically in a rain-soaked driveway.

Saif appears deeply shaken and paranoid. Standing beside a fog-covered vehicle on a deserted road, he looks over his shoulder and remarks, "Maybe someone is following us... the sound of the exact same jeep is heard again and again."

Rajesh Sharma addresses a tense room filled with family members and police officers, saying, "This fear... they have created it inside your minds just to confuse all of us."

Saif is then seen battered and bloodied while surrounded by police officers, as Akshay's voice is heard in the background saying, "Do you know what's worse than being blind? Being a fool."

Akshay makes his appearance as a sinister and unhinged antagonist. Clad in a beanie and hood, he lurks in the shadows, peers from behind doorframes [00:16], and stalks his victims from afar.

He menacingly taps on a car window directly in front of a terrified Boman Irani. Saif angrily confronts the killer inside a dark house, "In your fire of revenge, how many more innocent lives will you take?!"

From behind a glass wall, Akshay throws his head back and laughs maniacally before tauntingly shouting back, "This is the last one!"

The trailer then shifts into a high-octane montage, featuring Saif wielding a gun and dodging attacks through dark corridors, while Akshay Kumar scales rooftops in heavy rainfall armed with an axe.

A young child cowers in fear inside a locked room as heavy footsteps echo down the hallway.

Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. The screenplay has been co-written by Rohan Shankar and Abhilash Nair, while the music has been composed by Pritam.