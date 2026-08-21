Akshay Kumar's Hilarious <i>Kesar</i> Moment Steals The Show Amid Vimal Controversy

Akshay Kumar found himself in a funny situation at a recent media event when a journalist brought up the Kesar controversy. The comment was linked to the ongoing discussion around Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff's Vimal Elaichi campaign.

Akshay was once part of the campaign but quit the brand after facing criticism. The latest amusing incident happened during an Acer promotional event, where Akshay was introduced as the company's new brand ambassador.

A video from the event is now circulating online, showing a female journalist asking, “Sab kesar bech rahe hain, aap Acer bech rahe hain? (Everyone is selling kesar, while you are selling Acer?)” Akshay did not give a direct answer, but he simply laughed at the unexpected comment.

The moment came days after Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff received notices from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their appearance in the Vimal Elaichi advertisement.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe explained to PTI that companies were not the only ones to be held responsible for misleading advertisements. The rules under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations also cover advertisements and false or misleading claims.

If an advertiser is found breaking these rules, the authorities can send a notice and ask them to explain their actions before further steps are taken.

Mundhe also made it clear that everyone involved in the chain is responsible. This can include people who sell, store, process or manufacture a product.