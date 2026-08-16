When Akshay Kumar Apologised For Appearing In Vimal Ad Amid Backlash

Amid the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing show-cause notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff for indirectly promoting pan masala through an advertisement, an old statement by Akshay Kumar has resurfaced.

In 2022, Akshay Kumar faced heavy criticism for appearing in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi. Following the backlash, the actor issued a public apology to his fans and announced that he would step back from the endorsement.

In a statement shared on X, Akshay Kumar wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi."

He further added, "With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

FDA Notice To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a show-cause notice to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for indirectly promoting pan masala through an advertisement.

The actors had come together for an advertisement promoting elaichi (cardamom) of Vimal, a pan masala company, in 2024.

In a show-cause notice issued by Maharashtra's food safety chief, Tukaram Mundhe, on August 11, the actors were directed to immediately discontinue their participation in the campaign and remove all promotional content related to the ad from their official social media handles.